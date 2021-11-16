ReverseVision Continues Growth With Two New Hires

El Paso commercial real estate developer Mimco has announced several new hires and promotions as it strengthens its presence in the Southwest, particularly Texas. Scott Walker, who joined Mimco 15 years ago, was named president; Alex Cardoza, who joined Mimco 10 years ago, was named executive vice president of operations; Will Volk, who has 12 years of experience in real estate, was hired as executive vice president – Central Texas; McGee Sauls, who started his career at Mimco in 2017, was named senior vice president – leasing; Andy Moreno, who joined Mimco in 2008, was named senior vice president – marketing and business development; Alan Vieyra, who has five years of experience in commercial real estate was hired as leasing agent – Central and South Texas. J.C. Caballero, who has a decade of marketing and management experience, was hired as leasing agent – El Paso and Southern New Mexico.
