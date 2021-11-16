ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ReverseVision Continues Growth With Two New Hires

By Eric C. Peck
themreport.com
 6 days ago

ReverseVision has announced the additions of Eric Samuelson as VP of Finance, and Andres Ochoa as Systems Administrator. Samuelson comes to ReverseVision with a background as a VP and Corporate Controller, working for multiple organizations over the past 25 years. In his new role with ReverseVision, Ochoa will...

themreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
BevNET.com

Coladka Inc. Hires New Leadership

Coladka Inc. is happy to announce the onboarding of our new President Wil Cooper in late August of 2021. The growth and development of Coladka Vodka and Adventure Nectar malternative beverages will be Wil’s focus. Wil comes from over a decade of experience in the adult beverage world most recently with Coronado Brewing Co. as there Southeast Regional Manager and previously with Diageo-Guinness in brand development.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goodwin continues life sciences push with new partner hire

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter has recruited partner Beni Surpin, previously at Foley & Lardner, to its life sciences practice on the West Coast, the firm said on Thursday. Surpin, who focuses on technology and commercial transactions, joins Goodwin's Los Angeles and Silicon Valley offices as the 1,600-lawyer firm continues to grow its team to advise a booming life sciences industry.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BioAgilytix Secures Significant New Investment From Global Investor Cinven To Fuel Continued Long-Term Growth

Investment Will Provide BioAgilytix with Additional Resources to Invest in Core Business and Drive Growth. BioAgilytix, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), announced an agreement to be further capitalized by Cinven, a leading international private investment firm focused on building world-class global companies. Cinven will acquire a majority stake in BioAgilytix while current majority investor Cobepa, S.A., a Brussels-based private investment firm, will remain a significant minority investor in the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
themreport.com

nCino Signs Deal to Acquire SimpleNexus

TVC Capital, led by long-time industry investor Jeb Spencer, is a co-investor in this deal. “When we first started nCino, our mission was clear: to transform the financial services industry through innovation, reputation and speed,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “Today, we take another major step forward in executing on that mission by welcoming the talented team at SimpleNexus and their best-in-class, cloud-based homeownership platform into the nCino family.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reversevision#Vp Of Finance#Systems Administrator#Corporate Controller#Endpoint Management
floridanewswire.com

ReverseVision Adds Two New Hires to Support Expansion of Functional Areas and Corporate Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that it added Eric Samuelson as vice president of finance and Andres Ochoa as systems administrator. The two positions will play key roles in optimizing internal functions and prepping the company to scale.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SpaceNews.com

Nanoracks hires new CEO

WASHINGTON — Commercial space station company Nanoracks has hired a new chief executive as its co-founder and longtime head moves to a new position at its parent company. Nanoracks announced Nov. 11 that Jeffrey Manber, a co-founder of the company and its chief executive since 2009, was moving to Voyager Space Holdings, which owns a majority stake in Nanoracks. At Voyager, Manber will be president of international and space stations. He will remain chairman of the board of Nanoracks.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sendoso Accelerates Global Growth with Key Executive Hires

The New Hires Join to Build Upon Series C Funding and European Expansion to Meet Growing Customer Demand. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform ,announced it has expanded its C-Suite, leadership, and European HQ team. These key executive hires will support the ongoing expansion of Sendoso’s customer and partner base, logistics & supply chain operations, brand, and product innovation. This news comes on the heels of the company’s $100 million Series C funding announcement and the opening of its new European headquarters.
BUSINESS
lawnandlandscape.com

JCB hires new VP of operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. – JCB North America, headquartered in Pooler, Ga., recently announced the hiring of Shain Wells as vice president of operations. Wells will be responsible for the production of JCB machines for the agriculture, construction, industrial and military divisions, including skid-steer loaders, compact tracked loaders, telehandlers and backhoe loaders. In this role, he will oversee design & development, purchasing & logistics, manufacturing operations and quality.
POOLER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
elpasoinc.com

Mimco announces president, new hires

El Paso commercial real estate developer Mimco has announced several new hires and promotions as it strengthens its presence in the Southwest, particularly Texas. Scott Walker, who joined Mimco 15 years ago, was named president; Alex Cardoza, who joined Mimco 10 years ago, was named executive vice president of operations; Will Volk, who has 12 years of experience in real estate, was hired as executive vice president – Central Texas; McGee Sauls, who started his career at Mimco in 2017, was named senior vice president – leasing; Andy Moreno, who joined Mimco in 2008, was named senior vice president – marketing and business development; Alan Vieyra, who has five years of experience in commercial real estate was hired as leasing agent – Central and South Texas. J.C. Caballero, who has a decade of marketing and management experience, was hired as leasing agent – El Paso and Southern New Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Voyage Pictures celebrates 10 years of growth, welcomes new hires

A local video production group celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a few changes. Voyage Pictures, a video company serving small businesses, large brands and nonprofit organizations, moved to 1115 Ionia Ave. NW, Suite 112B, and welcomed three new employees over the summer to aid with the company’s continued growth. “We...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ThycoticCentrify Continues to Deliver Against Growth Opportunity

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of the privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced strong performance in the recently-closed third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the company saw growth in annual recurring revenue in excess of 35 percent, as it continued to focus on execution and innovation.
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Online sales of automotive parts continue growth in 2021

LAS VEGAS—If the pandemic has taught retailers anything, it's that more consumers, especially the younger generation, are increasingly adopting online purchasing, otherwise known as e-commerce. Automotive aftermarket businesses that have a strong and positive online brand presence are best positioned to capture the "new" online aftermarket consumer, according to a...
ECONOMY
franchising.com

Shipley Do-Nuts Continues Growth With New Multi-Unit Deal

Brand sells out Dallas-Fort Worth market with 25-unit signing. November 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products, continues its rapid growth with a new franchise agreement with HPL Capital LLC that will open 25 new locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
FORT WORTH, TX
Saipan Tribune

New hires at Triple J Saipan

Triple J Saipan, Inc. announced Friday the recent hire of Fred Camacho as business development manager and Keith Ahn as the manager for Saipan Surfrider Hotel. As business development manager for the group, Camacho will assist in the overall coordination of Triple J’s development projects on Saipan and Tinian, building and nurturing relationships as liaison with project vendors and government agencies, and coordinating processes that help the group achieve its goals. Camacho will assist with project permitting, development studies, feasibility analyses, and planning. Camacho has a wealth of experience and strong background in project development and management, having held previous positions such as senior project manager for N15 Architecture Company, Inc. and, most recently, compliance manager for the Northern Mariana Housing Corp.’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program. Camacho has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, associate degree in Criminal Justice and is a U.S. Army veteran.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Berry Global Continues Recycled Material Growth

Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is continuing to grow its access to recycled materials to be used in the plastic products it manufactures. The company says it has inked a deal with Florida-based PureCycle to source its advanced recycled resin as demand for more sustainable products grows. Berry...
EVANSVILLE, IN
ourcommunitynow.com

Strong hiring, payroll increases continue in September

According to Labor Force Statistics Manager Jeff Robinson, “September’s job gains show a steady economic recovery consistent with our state’s ninth consecutive month of net payroll increases.” The Monthly Employment Report includes preliminary job estimates for September from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and confirms August’s preliminary unemployment rate of 5.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry craft soda company expands operations in Charleston County, creating new jobs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, Cannonborough Beverage Company announces its plans to expand operations in Charleston, expecting to create 22 new jobs in the area. The expansion of Cannonborough Beverage Company on Signal Point Road will “increase the company’s capacity and production capabilities.” We are very proud to announce this exciting milestone for the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy