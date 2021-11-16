WMU, student-athletes settle vaccine lawsuit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University and a group of student-athletes from the school have agreed to a settlement regarding the school’s athletics vaccine mandate.

On Tuesday, the parties issued the following joint statement:

“The student-athletes involved in the vaccine lawsuit and Western Michigan University have reached a settlement of the pending litigation, allowing both parties to move forward. The settlement entails the students in the suit being awarded permanent relief from the athletics vaccine mandate, although they will continue to abide by testing and masking requirements. The university will pay their legal fees in the amount of $34,000. The Court of Appeals acknowledged that all parties were acting in good faith. The university wishes the student-athletes well in their academic and athletic careers, and the student-athletes are excited to continue their academic and athletic careers at WMU.”

WMU said it has “no further comment” on the matter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.