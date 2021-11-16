ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WMU, student-athletes settle vaccine lawsuit

By Charlsie Dewey
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMsaY_0cyW89CM00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University and a group of student-athletes from the school have agreed to a settlement regarding the school’s athletics vaccine mandate.

On Tuesday, the parties issued the following joint statement:

“The student-athletes involved in the vaccine lawsuit and Western Michigan University have reached a settlement of the pending litigation, allowing both parties to move forward. The settlement entails the students in the suit being awarded permanent relief from the athletics vaccine mandate, although they will continue to abide by testing and masking requirements. The university will pay their legal fees in the amount of $34,000. The Court of Appeals acknowledged that all parties were acting in good faith. The university wishes the student-athletes well in their academic and athletic careers, and the student-athletes are excited to continue their academic and athletic careers at WMU.”

WMU student-athletes challenge vaccine mandate

WMU said it has “no further comment” on the matter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Kalamazoo, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy