John Bradshaw Layfield doesn't think his JBL character would have survived long if not for Eddie Guerrero. At Judgement Day 2004, WWE needed someone to challenge Eddie Guerrero for his WWE Championship. With only six weeks until showtime, the JBL character was born out of necessity. At least that's the way the man himself remembers it happening. JBL would proceed to have an iconic feud with Guerrero, reviving a career that had been slowed down by injuries and sending him on a Hall of Fame-worthy run.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO