Whatcom County, WA

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 10:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 01:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .Steady rain...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064...065 066...074...075...076...077...078...079...080...081...084...085 086...087 AND 088 Gusty southwest winds have diminished early this Tuesday evening and the relative humidity values were rising to greater than 15 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315 AND 317 IN NORTHEAST WY AND FIRE WEATHER ZONES 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 IN WESTERN SD .Red Flag conditions are underway in the warned area with RH`s down in the single digits in some areas and winds gusting as high as 50 mph in southern portions of northeast WY, and 25 to 35 mph for the central/southern Black Hills and southern SD generally south of I-90. Conditions will slowly improve this evening as RH`s rise and winds decrease, before a cold front moves through late tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity are producing critical fire weather conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the 33 to 37 degree range, wet bulb temperatures just below freezing, light winds and clear skies could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain at lower elevations during the day Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 11:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills as cold as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Summits along the Elliot Highway. * WHEN....Now to 9 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may cause reduced visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND FAR NORTHERN AND NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley and Moore. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 to 10 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...2 TO 5. * Timing...Noon until 6 pm.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The high wind warning for the central Wyoming mountains is being allowed to expire this afternoon. Wind speeds are decreasing this afternoon with gusts between 30 to 45 mph, though winds gusted as high as 65 mph earlier. A storm system will be moving through the area tonight into Wednesday, bringing more gusty wind and some snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with isolated totals over 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND FAR NORTHERN AND NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE winds are decreasing and relative humidity is rising, decreasing the threat for Red Flag Warning conditions.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Box Butte, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux; Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands; Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills RED FLAG WARNING TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313 Temperatures are beginning to cool and humidity this afternoon is slowly starting to rebound. Therefore...the Red Flag Warnings will be allowed to expire on time at 4 PM.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The high wind warning for the Absaroka Mountains and east side of the Wind River Mountains is being allowed to expire this afternoon. Winds have decreased today with gusts between 30 and 45 mph, but were higher earlier with gusts between 65 to 70 mph in some locations. A storm system will be moving through the area tonight, bringing more gusty wind and some snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Winds have begun to decrease this evening which will lower the fire danger. Cooler air and higher relative humidities arrive overnight as a cold front pushes in from the north.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Interior Valleys; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in low to mid 30s tonight and will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Several hours of temperatures at freezing are expected early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. ED
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Community Policy