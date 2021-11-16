Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315 AND 317 IN NORTHEAST WY AND FIRE WEATHER ZONES 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 IN WESTERN SD .Red Flag conditions are underway in the warned area with RH`s down in the single digits in some areas and winds gusting as high as 50 mph in southern portions of northeast WY, and 25 to 35 mph for the central/southern Black Hills and southern SD generally south of I-90. Conditions will slowly improve this evening as RH`s rise and winds decrease, before a cold front moves through late tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity are producing critical fire weather conditions.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO