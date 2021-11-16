ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Adafruit to release pink RP2040-based boards #RP2040 @TomsHardware @Raspberry_Pi @Adafruit

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom’s Hardware covers Adafruit’s rollout of Feather RP2040 microcontrollers in Adafruit pink. Adafruit’s Feather RP2040 is the first board to feature the eye-catching punk pink PCBs that come powered by Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 own silicon. The pink Feather RP2040 features the same layout and schematic as the...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Super 8 Camera with Raspberry Pi @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

How important is 8mm film? The Zapruder film, Stephen Spielberg’s first movie, and the invasion of normandy were all shot on 8mm film. Which means it’s high time someone turned a Super 8 into a digital camera with a Raspberry Pi. Here’s more from element14 presents:. Each Friday is PiDay...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Glowy Message Crown #AdafruitLearningSystem #CircuitPython #Wearables #Trinket @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Glowy Message Crown by Charlyn G. Celebrate any occasion or spice up any costume with this edge-lit, customizable crown! You can change the letters on the laser cut “jewels” on this crown so that it can proudly declare why the wearer is awesome. Make one as a gift for birthday people, marathon finishers, newly graduated young adults, and anyone who deserves to be celebrated (including yourself!).
LIFESTYLE
adafruit.com

Pankraz Piktograph #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Huge thanks to Felix for sharing this project with us! Felix writes:. I briefly wanted to point you to a project I did in collaboration with Joris Wegner. The Pankraz Piktograph is a self contained portrait drawing robot, that takes a portrait of its user at the press of a button on a wired remote. The resulting image is then stylized and translated into a vector representation, which can be drawn by the automaton.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Adafruit AVRProg Grows UPDI Interface Support

Making a small number of things with an embedded application is pretty straightforward, you usually simply plug in a programmer or debugger dongle (such as an AVRISP2) into your board with an appropriate adaptor cable, load your code into whatever IDE tool is appropriate for the device and hit the program button. But when you scale up a bit to hundreds or thousands of units, this way of working just won’t cut it. Add in any functional or defect-oriented testing you need, and you’re going to need a custom programming rig.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pink#Usb C#Neopixel#Stemma#Osh Park
GeekyGadgets

RP2040 Raspberry Pi handheld game console arrives at Adafruit

If you would like your own fully assembled Raspberry Pi handheld games console you may be interested to know that the Pimoroni PicoSystem powered by the relatively new RP2040 chip is now available from the Adafruit online store priced at $79.95. Features of the Raspberry Pi handheld console include a 1.54″ colour SPI IPS LCD display providing a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, 16MB of QSPI flash supporting XiP and powered by a RP2040 Dual Arm Cortex M0+ running at up to 133Mhz with 264kB of SRAM.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Pink Feather RP2040 PCBs Have Landed!

Ooh our delivery from PCBway just showed up, and these pink PCBs are so pretty! We got black silk for a punk look, and ENIG finish since its a 0.4mm chip on there. They even kept the mask-defined pads which means we should be able to keep a good yield. Can’t wait to try fabbing these this week, stay tuned!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
adafruit.com

Coming soon – a couple new products from Adafruit ! Feather ESP32-S2 with PSRAM and OLEDz’

Let’s test two products at the same time! The OLED is 128×128 1.1″ diagonal monochrom, and we’ve got it plugged into the other newp – a Feather ESP32-S2 with PSRAM. There’s a cute lil vertical STEMMA QT connector in the middle which we can plug into to add more sensors and displays. There’s also an optional BME280 sensor, for temp/hum/pressure sensing – so for this demo it’s being displayed on the OLED – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: PDF Edition #AdafruitLearningSystem

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, we published four new guides. Learn how to make a talking computer from Star Trek, learn how to hack holiday animatronics, create a no-code WipperSnapper action counter, and learn how to make a glowy message crown. Favorite New Guide. This week my favorite...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Two Player Bartop Arcade Build @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Super sophisticated build from Tony Vanpoucke up on Instructables. This tutorial offers you to make a Bartop arcade 2 players totally made in laser cutting. Along with this tutorial, you can also find a Stick Arcade model of this creation (without screen or speakers). The cheaper arcade stick is suitable for more mobile use or for using your computer controls.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Hacking Holiday Animatronics @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

New Guide Alert — John Park’s Hacking Holiday Animatronics guide shows you how to add your own custom sounds, lighting effects, and animation to store-bought animatronics. The Crickit FeatherWing is an excellent choice for controlling the motors, sounds, LEDs, and input necessary for many animatronics. I’ll use the Animated Eyeball...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Bullseye – the new version of Raspberry Pi OS @Raspberry_Pi

Exciting news from Raspberry Pi. (and I must add, as a mom of 2 toddlers, I am very much in the headspace to appreciate a Toy Story reference. Every two years, Debian Linux, on which Raspberry Pi OS is based, gets a major version upgrade. Debian ‘buster’ has been the basis of Raspberry Pi OS since its release in 2019, and Debian ‘bullseye’ was released in August. (As some of you may know, Debian name their versions after characters in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story films – Bullseye was Woody’s horse in Toy Story 2.)
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit ESP32-S2 Feather works with @AdafruitIO WipperSnapper #NoCode #IoT

We just got the new Adafruit ESP32-S2 Feather and Adafruit ESP32-S2 Feather with BME280 Sensor working with Adafruit.io WipperSnapper! These boards are perfect for your no-code IoT projects and the Stemma QT port means that it’ll be able to support future WipperSnapper features like Plug-and-Play I2C sensors. What is Adafruit.io...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Free Memory @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Check your board’s free memory with the Garbage Collector. Learn more about CircuitPython. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy