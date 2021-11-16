ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH Tag Team Title Match Official For ROH Final Battle

By Jeremy Lambert
 6 days ago
The ROH Tag Team Titles will be on the line at ROH Final Battle. During Tuesday's ROH Week By Week it was announced that The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay...

