The Cutest Things Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Have Said About Their Lasting Marriage

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the most iconic country music duos and are total couple goals. The pair were married in 2005 and have been inseparable ever since. Their relationship started off as a friendship while they were both married to other partners. Eventually, it blossomed into a whirlwind romance that has lasted for over 15 years.

Trisha and Garth met in 1987 while she was married to Christopher Latham and he was married to Sandy Mahl. Garth and Sandy welcomed three children during their marriage: Taylor Mayne Pearl, August Anna and Allie Colleen. Garth and Trisha remained friends and he even helped her get her start in the music industry, giving her the opportunity to sing on his No Fences album.

The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen stars’ second marriage to Robert Reynolds ended in 1999, a few years before Garth divorced Sandy in 2001. Garth and Trisha officially began dating shortly after. During a 2016 interview with Parade, Trisha said that their relationship was “meant to be” and that their friendship was a “great base for all of it.”

Garth and Trisha never had children together, but she is now a stepmom to Garth’s three daughters. She gushed about her relationship with his kids and the sweet way the family gathered to celebrate the couples anniversary in 2019.

“Garth has three daughters who are now grown, so we got married as a family — they had to accept me, we all exchanged vows,” Trisha told Closer Weekly exclusively. “So our anniversary isn’t a romantic getaway. It’s, ‘If these girls can get together, we get together.’ So we did, and we try to every year.”

In February 2021, Trisha tested positive for COVID-19. Garth shared well wishes for his wife on Facebook. “The Dance” singer stood by her side and took care of her the entire time before she made a full recovery.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Garth wrote. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

There has been no shortage of love between Garth and Trisha over the years. Scroll down to see their sweetest quotes about their marriage.