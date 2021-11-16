ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Flash Crash Wipes Out Billions

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies across the board witnessed a wide selloff on Tuesday with prices of some of the most popular tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Dogecoin all declining sharply. The price of Bitcoin fell 6.2% over the last 24 hours to $60,637.8 according to CoinGecko, a price-tracking website for...

www.thestreet.com

koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.”. What Happened: SHIB has fallen to the third position in terms of volumes and accounts for 6.72% of total turnover for Coinbase, reported CoinDesk citing a weekly email dated Nov.19 from the cryptocurrency trading platform operator.
Fortune

Avalanche becomes 10th most valuable crypto coin with technology that may challenge Ethereum’s dominance

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Sunday, cryptocurrency coin Avalanche—which trades as $AVAX—reached an all-time high of $144.96 per token, making Avalanche one of the ten most valuable cryptocurrency coins globally with a peak market cap of $31.5 billion. The new record capped a rapid rise for the cryptocurrency token that has doubled in value in the last month and is up over 3,000% from one year ago.
Street.Com

The Week Ahead, Lockdown Protests, Ukraine, Bitcoin City, Trading Best Buy

Overnight, euro valuation picked up right where they left off on Friday, trading well below $1.13 in U.S. dollar terms. Yields for sovereign 10-year paper fell across the continent. This morning, Austria went back into a full national lockdown in response to the surging pace of new Covid infections. That...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin Up More Than 7% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Crypto.com Coin’s (CRYPTO: CRO) price rose 7.12% to $0.73. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 65.0% gain, moving from $0.45 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $0.79. The chart...
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday Hit Record Highs

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares surged to a fresh record high, boosting the market value of the world's biggest company past $2.7 trillion, as analysts look to improving iPhone 13 supply data heading into what could be a robust holiday shopping period. 2. Vonage | Increase...
Benzinga

Dogecoin And Avalanche Fight For Top 10 Crypto Spot

Earlier today, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) pushed memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) out of the crypto Olympus by taking over as the tenth cryptocurrency with the highest market capitalization. What Happened: CoinMarketCap data showed that on Sunday Dogecoin briefly became the eleventh biggest cryptocurrency after Avalanche's market cap touched a 24-hour high...
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
The Motley Fool

1 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrency That's Exploding Higher Today

Today, metaverse-related cryptocurrency The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) has taken off, up nearly 14% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. This move is a continuation of a multiweek long trade that has seen it appreciate nearly 500% over the past month alone. The Sandbox has continued to accelerate higher throughout the day. This...
