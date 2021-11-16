ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision Stock Drops on Report of Alleged Workplace Misconduct

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report dropped Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report about alleged sexual misconduct at the company that was brought to the attention of CEO Bobby Kotick. Kotick has said that he wasn't aware of many of...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

Activision Downgraded to Sell by MKM on Sexual-Misconduct Matter

MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report to sell from neutral and slashed its share-price target for the videogame company's shares to $54 from $75. MKM analyst Eric Handler based his move on Activision’s sexual-misconduct scandal and the involvement of Chief Executive Bobby Kotick. The...
PCGamesN

Activision Blizzard boss reportedly considering quitting if workplace issues aren’t fixed “with speed”

Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly told senior management that he’d consider quitting if he can’t fix workplace issues “with speed”. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kotick made the comments during a meeting with Blizzard executives, where he “stopped short” of saying that he would be stepping down, though he left the possibility open if culture problems at Activision Blizzard aren’t fixed promptly.
Cheddar News

Bobby Kotick Considers Leaving Activision Blizzard if He Can't Quickly Fix Culture: Report

Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief for Investopedia, joined Wake Up With Cheddar to break down the latest in the Activision Blizzard sexual misconduct scandal. After 1,700 of the embattled video game maker's employees signed a petition demanding CEO Bobby Kotick step down, Kotick reportedly said he would step down if he can't turn the toxic workplace culture around quickly. Silver noted that the allegations go back years with settlements and lawsuits that indicate Kotick would have to be claiming ignorance of his own business or deliberately obfuscating his knowledge of what happened under his watch.
Person
Bobby Kotick
NME

Activision reportedly says zero-tolerance won’t apply to Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard leadership has reportedly told employees that the company’s “zero-tolerance policy” will not be applied to CEO Bobby Kotick because it has “no evidence” to prove recent claims made against him. In a company-wide meeting, Game Developer (thanks, VGC) reports that leadership within Activision Blizzard answered several pre-screened questions...
CNET

PlayStation, Xbox bosses reportedly critical of Activision Blizzard

Following a news report that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick had previous knowledge of allegations of sexual misconduct at his company, the heads of PlayStation and Xbox each reportedly criticized the game publisher. Bloomberg reported that the platform chiefs sent emails to their employees, with Xbox boss Phil Spencer saying they're "evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard."
NME

Activision Blizzard stock plummets after Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard shares are on track for a 19-month low following allegations that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct claims. A new report alleges that Kotick, who has been CEO of Activision Blizzard since its inauguration in 2008, knew about sexual misconduct claims at the company for years. These...
Eurogamer.net

PlayStation boss has reportedly 'expressed deep concern' to Activision over damning new allegations

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has reportedly penned an email to company employees criticising Bobby Kotick's response to allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment at Activision Blizzard, saying he has contacted Activision to express "deep concern" at recent news. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Ryan shared the email earlier today following...
mxdwn.com

Report: Activision Blizzard Employees Staged Another Walkout Due to Bobby Kotick’s Knowledge of Recent Company Allegations

The Activision Blizzard sexual harassments and discrimination allegations from this past Summer rocked the video game industry and the video game community to its very core. While there was more information trickling out from that point on, a major bombshell has just dropped from The Wall Street Journal, which was also followed up by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. According to both sources, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was completely aware of the aforementioned allegations, and also attempted to minimize the totality and severity of the situation for both the employees and the board of directors. Due to these new revelations, roughly hundreds of employees from Activision Blizzard announced that they will stage a walkout, which they did for the duration of the day, and demanded that Bobby Kotick resign from his position immediately.
SVG

Activision Blizzard CEO Under Fire In New Report

Activision Blizzard faced serious allegations earlier this year when several employees finally spoke out against the company's inappropriate "frat boy" culture. Lawsuits piled up from there, despite CEO Bobby Kotick's alleged efforts to better the workplace. At the time, he claimed he didn't know about the incidents described in the reports. However, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that he apparently did.
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Report Alleges Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Knew About and Hid Harassment and Assault Allegations

Update #4: 5:54pm ET: Activision Blizzard has released the full transcript of the video message CEO Bobby Kotick sent to employees this morning, as referenced in an earlier update to this story. In the video message, Kotick doubles down, stating that the WSJ report paints an "inaccurate and misleading" picture of both the company and himself You can read the full transcript here.
