Activision Stock Drops on Report of Alleged Workplace Misconduct

The Activision Blizzard sexual harassments and discrimination allegations from this past Summer rocked the video game industry and the video game community to its very core. While there was more information trickling out from that point on, a major bombshell has just dropped from The Wall Street Journal, which was also followed up by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. According to both sources, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was completely aware of the aforementioned allegations, and also attempted to minimize the totality and severity of the situation for both the employees and the board of directors. Due to these new revelations, roughly hundreds of employees from Activision Blizzard announced that they will stage a walkout, which they did for the duration of the day, and demanded that Bobby Kotick resign from his position immediately.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO