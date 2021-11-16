ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Suspect flees after threatening Circle K customers with airsoft rifle

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 6 days ago
Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Police are looking for a male suspect who is accused of threatening someone with an automatic airsoft rifle in the parking lot of a Circle K location in Franklin County on Monday night.

According to a social media post by the Pasco Police Department, officers were alerted to a disturbance at Circle K on Road 100 and Broadmoor Blvd around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The suspect—a light-skinned male with a black jacket and white cap—approached someone sitting inside of their car outside of the convenience store.

Pasco police officers say that the suspect flashed a black automatic weapon and demanded that the victim exit their vehicle.

They engaged in a physical altercation when the victim realized that the weapon was an airsoft rifle—not an assault rifle. Other nearby individuals moved in to help, leading the suspect to run off to the east of Circle K.

Authorities have reason to believe that he proceeded to flee south across Chapel Hill Blvd.

Anyone with further information to contribute is encouraged to contact Pasco police dispatch at (509) 628-0333. If you would prefer, you may email Officer Adam Wright at wrighta@pasco-wa.gov and cite Case No. 21-34605.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

Suspect at large after shooting victim’s face in a residential Richland neighborhood

RICHLAND, Wash. — A male victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of McPherson Ave & Torbett St on Friday afternoon. According to Officer Schneider of the Richland Police Department, dispatch received a weapons complaint around 3:51 p.m. on November 19. He says the victim was shot in the neck/face area on...
RICHLAND, WA
