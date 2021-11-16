Food Beneath Their Feet

The Justinianic Plague spread through west Eurasia between the 6th and 8th centuries CE, signifying the first known outbreak of bubonic plague in this part of the world. According to a new analysis of ancient texts and genetic data, its impact was much more severe than some recent studies have suggested. Certain scholars think this 'first pandemic' may have killed up to half the population of the Mediterranean region at the time, helping to bring down the Roman Empire. Meanwhile, other historians argue the consequences were far less significant, and suggest the outbreak might not have had any more impact than the flu...

