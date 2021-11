Our columnist experiences two (or possibly three) different types of nostalgia while visiting engineering heritage sites in Dumfries & Galloway. For someone like me, who has spent most of his peripatetic life away from the country of his birth, there exist two distinct types of nostalgia: positive and negative. The former is a bitter-sweet longing for the happy moments of your past; the latter a somewhat darker attraction to (or even a near-obsession with) an environment similar to the one you grew up in – no matter how restrictive, or even sinister, it could have been.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO