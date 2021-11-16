ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forza Horizon 5’s language filter is being ‘fixed’ after banning some Arabic names

videogameschronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has said it’s planning to update a Forza Horizon 5 language filter after it flagged some Arabic names as “inappropriate”. Forza Horizon 5 lets players customise an in-game number plate, but several users have been told they can’t input their own name. They include...

www.videogameschronicle.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arabic Language#Sign Language#Playground Games#Forza Horizon 5#Xbox Game Studios
