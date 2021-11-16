Forza Horizon 5’s language filter is being ‘fixed’ after banning some Arabic names

Forza Horizon now has a new game set in the beautifully diverse country of Mexico so let's see if does enough to warrant being a sequel. It's already been 3 years since the release of Forza Horizon 4; a game that I couldn't put down as I was constantly impressed by its awesome scenery, changing seasons, variety of events, and massive world. Forza Horizon 5 has now been launched for us racing fans to dive into and it definitely doesn't disappoint. For starters, the map is 50% larger than the one in Forza Horizon 4 with an increased assortment of locations to race in such as a desert, jungle, swamp, town, beach, and ruins. Each of these areas is quite distinct in not just their visuals but also weather effects, their affinity to certain types of vehicles, and unique landmarks to enjoy. It's all presented beautifully with great detail such as groups of people hanging out in the city as the sun sets or that you must dodge lightning strikes as you work your way through a tropical storm.

