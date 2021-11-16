ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3715 Stone Barn Drive , 419 C

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(March(April 2022 delivery) To- be- built Interior Unit Serenade with attached garage at The Villages of Urbana. The Serenade plan offers an updated take on outdoor living, with...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11412 Parkgate Drive

Charming Brick Rambler Home on a 1 acre lot with beautiful mature trees. As you enter into the Kitchen you will find lots of counter space, area for a Table and Chairs, a nice sized Pantry and a Bench Seat with storage. Off of the Kitchen is the Family Room with a Woodstove and entry to the large Laundry Room with lots of Cabinet storage space. Down the hall are 4 Ample Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and a huge Double Hall Closet. 8' Ceilings throughout with beautiful Hardwood Floors on the main and upper levels. (hardwood floors are also under all of the carpeting too) The upper level Living Room offers lots of light and room to spread out. Down a few steps you enter the Dining Room for an additional eating space. On the lower level you'll find a rec room with mini kitchen, that could also be used as an in law suite! Oak Entertainment Center in Family Room stays for the new homeowners. Home is move in ready, but could be updated if you prefer. Heading outside is a Covered Front Porch for relaxing and a Deck on the side of the home for outside Dining. Behind the home is a Brick BBQ Grill with Stone Patio area next to the shed and enclosed area. There's a one car garage with extended storage space, a huge work bench area, multiple entryways to store your mower, your tools and more. Welcome to your Home Sweet Home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6522 Lake Park Drive , T-2

Welcome home. Highly sought after Greenbelt Lake Village Condominium community. Location Location Location. Close to major commuter routes, shopping, parks and recreation, medical offices, and more. Don't walk. RUN to see this LAKE VIEW unit. 2 beds and 2 full baths + a den/sunroom/office. Separate dining area. Granite counters and stainless steel Kenmore appliances. Ample natural light with screened in, walkout porch that lets you right out to nature. Day dream away while admiring the peaceful lake right from your den or porch. Snuggle up in front of the fireplace while starlight twinkles in from the sliding glass doors. This unit sighs peace and tranquility at every turn. The owner's suite has a jetted soaking tub for when you just need to wash the day away. Lower level unit. So there are steps. Secured building. Walking trails. Community center. Outdoor pool. Really what more could you want?
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6914 Delvale Place

Beautiful all brick home located centrally to all amenities. Home offers covered off street parking, Large living roon with fireplace. Has large eat in kitchen with epoxy countertops and plenty of cabinets. 3 large bedrooms on the main level with full bath. Full basement with an outside entrance with plenty of space for storage, enetertaining and has a half bath. . Large fenced yard with pool. The pool will be in AS - IS condition.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

44 Blue Ridge Avenue

Don't miss this gorgeous single family home. This is one of the largest homes in this neighborhood. This home is larger than it looks from the outside. The main level has a bedroom, dining room, bath and huge family room addition and main level laundry. Ceramic tile in kitchen and tons of cabinets. Large dining room with vinyl flooring. The family room addition opens to the patio and level yard. Second floor boasts a huge owner's room (over the family room addition), full updated bath, and 2 additional bedrooms. Basement is partially finished with bonus room, 2 possible bedrooms, and storage space. Detached garage with new roof in 2020. Newer hot water heater, furnace, and roof with architectural shingles in 2012. No HOA! Move-in ready, just waiting for its' new owners. Professional photos should be uploaded by Friday 11/25/21.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

613 Basin Drive

Construction underway! ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE Nov/Dec 2021. Great floor plan with open site lines from kitchen to entire great room. LVP flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and Island in main living space. Great room has cathedral ceilings and a Gas fireplace. Separate laundry room, large primary bath with oversized tiled shower and ceramic flooring. Walk in closet in Primary Bedroom. All bedrooms are carpet. Full partially finished basement with a 4th bedroom, family room and full bath. Plenty of room for storage or to finish additional living spaces. 2 car garage with insulated garage door and opener. Stone water table on front. Some photos may show options that are available but not standard in base pricing, consult agent if questions. As with all new construction, Transfer taxes by Purchaser.
CONSTRUCTION
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Ontario Drive

3bd 2 full and one half bath, 3 level townhome with insulated garage door. Finished family room on lower level. Main level has open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large 8 foot island. French doors lead to deck. Large living room. Hardwood floors. Upper level features primary bedroom and bath, has sunken tub and stand up shower, bedrooms 2 & 3, full hall bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Rough ins for ceiling fans, cable mounts for tv's stay. All blinds stay except in the two bedrooms. Alarm system. Washer and Dryer. Schedule your showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9780 Peace Springs Ridge

Gorgeous 3 bd/ 3.5 bath Energy Star certified townhome that backs to the woods in fantastic Laurel location. You+GGll love the spacious living area that you enter into +GG it features abundant natural light and plenty of room to entertain. On the second level, you+GGll find an additional living space that connects to the modern, gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, pendant lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a large dining area, as well as an attached morning room to enjoy the sunrise. The roomy bedrooms offer the perfect refuge, with the primary also including an additional morning room, as well as a luxurious ensuite bathroom, complete with a corner soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and a dual sink vanity. Whether you need a fitness area at home, an office space or a creative studio, the secondary bedrooms provide you with plenty of options. Soak up the sun on the deck off the second floor; it has a shady pergola and room for seating and a grill. Nearby: local shopping and dining, easy access to I-95. Buyer to verify all information.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4602 Morgan

A Holiday gem!! One of the biggest in the neighborhood, this spacious home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms along with a walkout basement fitted with a full kitchenette and bedroom. Luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, sun room style windows, and beautiful floor to ceiling columns give this home a luxurious feeling that is going to wow. The sizable backyard includes a double porch that is sure to provide the perfect environment for entertaining friends/family while the kids play basketball. Conveniently situated minutes from Morningside Elementary, Joint Andrews Airforce Base, I-95, DC, and VA , this home also provides the ideal shortened commute/access point to city life while ensuring a peaceful, cozy house to return to. You do not want to miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7320 (Parcel 1) Oakland Mills Road

With no HOA, just the right amount of seclusion and located directly across the street from Guilford Elementary School, this piece of land gives way to a beautiful and vibrant neighborhood in the center of a well-known and popular Columbia, MD community.The land was once a part of a nearly 2-acre property with a small road (Cartersville Road) conveniently nestled in between for appropriate accessibility. It has since been split into two Parcels in 2018. This listing is for Parcel #1. Upon clearing the land, the property will open up and highlight the possibility of subdividing the land 1 or 2 times and building 2 or 3 newly constructed homes. Moreover, an owner-occupant could build one large home surrounded by more beautiful green yard space than all your surrounding neighbors.The possibilities are endless! You will not want to miss out on this amazing owner-occupied or investment opportunity! Parcel #2, the smaller sized lot with three similar dilapidated structures, was sold in 2020.Any structures currently on Parcel #1 are considered dilapidated and uninhabitable. However, deconstruction of any structures after settlement could also lead to an added value when after settlement.Will not last long in this kind of market!!!
COLUMBIA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

00 Mob Neck Road

Beach! Privacy! Views! This property is everything you have been looking for! Approximately 3 private acres elevated above the flood zone with huge views of the Potomac River. A gorgeous tree-lined driveway guides you to the cleared building site on the waterfront. The property already has tons of amenities installed, including a large shed, a 3 bedroom septic system, and a small deck with stairs to the beach shoreline. Over 200 ft. of water frontage is protected with rip rap and the pristine white sand beach can reach 30 ft. wide at low tide. Option of private well or community water hook-up available. Local builder available with building plans and ready to help you build your dream home! NO HOA!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9881 Dochart Sound Lane

Marvelously Spacious Townhome in Bristow! Located in the highly sought-after community of Braemar, this 3BR/3.5BA, 2,070sqft end-unit conveys welcoming charm with neatly manicured landscaping, a stately colonial exterior, and lovely brick detailing. Upon entry to the shimmering interior, you discover an openly flowing traditional floorplan, a flood of natural light, a neutral color scheme, attractive flooring, and an expansive living room featuring a gas fireplace. Create delicious meals in the fully equipped kitchen, which includes a stainless-steel refrigerator, ample wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a gas range/oven, a double stainless-steel sink, a dishwasher, and a dining area. Perfect for evening relaxation and serene sleep, the primary bedroom features a deep closet, a 2nd closet, vaulted ceilings, and an attached en suite with dual sinks and a soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms are abundantly sized. For fun and healthful activities, you are only steps from exciting community amenities, such as a swimming pool, tennis courts, a tot-lot, a walking path, a volleyball area, and a playground. Other features: attached 2-car garage with storage, laundry room, cable and internet included in HOA, only 55-minutes from Downtown Washington D.C., close to VRE commuter rail, commuter parking lots, shopping, restaurants, schools, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Harris Teeter, highways, and parks, and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!
BRISTOW, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6631 Wakefield Drive , #804

Rarely available River Towers efficiency unit. Long time tenant died from stroke complications and her belongings are being removed and her furniture being sold for the estate. River Towers is located on approximately 26 acres. Amenities: Large outdoor pool with cabana, tennis courts, picnic grove, and parking galore! Garden plots available. Close to shopping center and the Mount Vernon Trail. Commuter bus to METRO. Yes, you can have it all!.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 Sollers Point Road

Welcome home, Everything you have been looking for is right here. This recently remodeled Single Family Home offers a brand new kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, custom granite countertops, and Stainless Steel appliances. Head upstairs to three bedrooms and a fully remodeled bathroom. Stunning wood floors throughout the 1st and 2nd floor. Rest assured, this home has new electrical, new plumbing and new HVAC system. The exterior comes with a cozy front porch and a nice size deck , in a fully fenced in front and backyard, perfect for upcoming summer gatherings.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2564 Grayton Lane

***2 HOUR NOTICE***Schedule online*** Beautiful & Spacious townhome 2350 square feet of open living space, perfect home or investment property. Three finished levels, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops and center island. Separate dining room, with large deck of the kitchen, huge master suite, deluxe bath and walk in closet. Lower level boast fully finished walk-out basement with windows and fenced back yard. Conveniently located close to I95, shopping, schools, restaurants and so much more.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13 Sugarberry Drive

For Immediate Delivery.........Other homesites available. Looking for a 4 bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design at a price that won t break your budget? Look no further than the Ivy. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The primary bedroom is a welcome retreat. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! Ridgely Forest will allow you to have a new home and take advantage of all the benefits of owning! ALL PICTURES SHOWN ARE FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1325 Donald Avenue

Adorable rancher fully remodeled. Could not be any cuter. Perfect starter home for family wanting to pay the price of a townhome, but get the privacy of a single family home. Fenced yard for pets or children. Deirable area in Severn, Kitchen with granite, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance flooring. New heat pump. This home has an in-law/teen fully finished basement with separate entrance. Grab this one because it will be gone FAST!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6931 Mary Caroline Circle , 6931A

Sliding glass door and 2 bedroom windows are on order to be replaced..Order is made, paid for and approved by the association..Windows and door should be in in January..Windows and door by Anderson.Wonderful condo unit in prime Kingstowne location..Main level location..Freshly painted throughout..Brand new renovated bathroom..Updated kitchen..Large patio out sliding glass door from living room..Woodburning fireplace in living room.. Condo is within walking distance to shopping, bus and 1 mile to Springfield Metro..Condo is in beautiful condition!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4902B Savoy Place

Just in time to celebrate the new year at your new home. This recently renovated home is located in a neighborhood with schools, shopping and restaurants... all in walking distance. Enjoy a park-like setting with walking trails, playground, community pool and open spaces. Never have to worry about quarterly water bills, lawn maintenance or roof repairs. The condo association does that for you. Priced to sell quickly, this home should be on top of your list to see this week.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 Galewood Drive

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath townhome in the sought after South River Colony. With 2840 square feet, there is plenty of room for the whole family. So, don't hesitate to schedule your showing. I don't think this one will last long. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

723 Naples Drive

Great East Ridge Townhome located on a quite street but you wont drive far for shopping and entertainment. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, large rooms, kitchen is large with large breakfast bar, table space plenty of cabinets for storage, master suite with master bath, double vanity sink, one car garage, front porch and patio in back for enjoying the outside! Dont miss this opportunity if you are downsizing or just looking for comfortable space.
MLS

