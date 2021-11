Season 5 of 9-1-1 continues taking unexpected twists and turns, and the latest development on the Fox drama had fans in tears. On Monday night’s episode, Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) and David (La Monde Byrd) made important decisions about the next chapter of their relationship. After David chose to go to Haiti to help with hurricane relief efforts for a few months, Michael decided to propose. With the support of Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and the kids, Michael begins planning the special surprise, wasting no time in picking out a ring. It all appears to be going smoothly until an explosion goes off at the hospital.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO