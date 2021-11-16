ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Judge denies request to have Jesse Jackson removed from Ahmaud Arbery trial

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
 6 days ago
Ahmaud Arbery (Image source: Facebook.com / @irunwithmaud)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Ahmaud Arbery’s parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery Sr., as the trial proceeded on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, against Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who are accused of chasing and killing 25-year-old Arbery as he ran through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

Last week, defense attorney Kevin Gough complained to the judge about the presence of well-known civil rights activists and preachers like Al Sharpton and Jackson sitting in the courtroom. Gough, who represents Bryan, brought up the presence of Sharpton in the courtroom to the judge.

“If their pastor’s Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine. But then that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here … sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence a jury in this case,” Gough told the judge.

He later apologized to anyone “who might have inadvertently been offended” by his comments, but said he would bring up the matter again under more specific terms.

Gough pointed out Jackson’s presence again on Nov. 15, asking the judge, “How many pastors does the Arbery family have? We had the Rev. Al Sharpton last week. There is no reason for these prominent icons in the Civil Rights Movement to be here. With all due respect, I would suggest, whether intended or not, that inevitably a juror is going to be influenced by their presence in the courtroom.”

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied Gough’s request again to have Jackson or any other preacher blocked from attending the trial.

#Rev Al Sharpton#Father And Son#The Civil Rights Movement#Superior Court
rolling out

