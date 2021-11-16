Poplar Lot #88

Marvelously Spacious Townhome in Bristow! Located in the highly sought-after community of Braemar, this 3BR/3.5BA, 2,070sqft end-unit conveys welcoming charm with neatly manicured landscaping, a stately colonial exterior, and lovely brick detailing. Upon entry to the shimmering interior, you discover an openly flowing traditional floorplan, a flood of natural light, a neutral color scheme, attractive flooring, and an expansive living room featuring a gas fireplace. Create delicious meals in the fully equipped kitchen, which includes a stainless-steel refrigerator, ample wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a gas range/oven, a double stainless-steel sink, a dishwasher, and a dining area. Perfect for evening relaxation and serene sleep, the primary bedroom features a deep closet, a 2nd closet, vaulted ceilings, and an attached en suite with dual sinks and a soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms are abundantly sized. For fun and healthful activities, you are only steps from exciting community amenities, such as a swimming pool, tennis courts, a tot-lot, a walking path, a volleyball area, and a playground. Other features: attached 2-car garage with storage, laundry room, cable and internet included in HOA, only 55-minutes from Downtown Washington D.C., close to VRE commuter rail, commuter parking lots, shopping, restaurants, schools, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Harris Teeter, highways, and parks, and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!
