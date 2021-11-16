ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2018 N Smallwood Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely home in the Mondawmin community. Completely rehabbed move in ready for enjoyment inside and out. Over 1,800 sqft. 4bedroom, 2 baths, open floor plan with beautiful wood floors throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a nice level yard...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6914 Delvale Place

Beautiful all brick home located centrally to all amenities. Home offers covered off street parking, Large living roon with fireplace. Has large eat in kitchen with epoxy countertops and plenty of cabinets. 3 large bedrooms on the main level with full bath. Full basement with an outside entrance with plenty of space for storage, enetertaining and has a half bath. . Large fenced yard with pool. The pool will be in AS - IS condition.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention investors 11 lots as a package for$ 205,000!property is close to the schools , Boyle park which has water access for boating, fishing and outside family gatherings This property is in the city limits and waiting for you builders to build the homes of your desire!. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6522 Lake Park Drive , T-2

Welcome home. Highly sought after Greenbelt Lake Village Condominium community. Location Location Location. Close to major commuter routes, shopping, parks and recreation, medical offices, and more. Don't walk. RUN to see this LAKE VIEW unit. 2 beds and 2 full baths + a den/sunroom/office. Separate dining area. Granite counters and stainless steel Kenmore appliances. Ample natural light with screened in, walkout porch that lets you right out to nature. Day dream away while admiring the peaceful lake right from your den or porch. Snuggle up in front of the fireplace while starlight twinkles in from the sliding glass doors. This unit sighs peace and tranquility at every turn. The owner's suite has a jetted soaking tub for when you just need to wash the day away. Lower level unit. So there are steps. Secured building. Walking trails. Community center. Outdoor pool. Really what more could you want?
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11412 Parkgate Drive

Charming Brick Rambler Home on a 1 acre lot with beautiful mature trees. As you enter into the Kitchen you will find lots of counter space, area for a Table and Chairs, a nice sized Pantry and a Bench Seat with storage. Off of the Kitchen is the Family Room with a Woodstove and entry to the large Laundry Room with lots of Cabinet storage space. Down the hall are 4 Ample Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and a huge Double Hall Closet. 8' Ceilings throughout with beautiful Hardwood Floors on the main and upper levels. (hardwood floors are also under all of the carpeting too) The upper level Living Room offers lots of light and room to spread out. Down a few steps you enter the Dining Room for an additional eating space. On the lower level you'll find a rec room with mini kitchen, that could also be used as an in law suite! Oak Entertainment Center in Family Room stays for the new homeowners. Home is move in ready, but could be updated if you prefer. Heading outside is a Covered Front Porch for relaxing and a Deck on the side of the home for outside Dining. Behind the home is a Brick BBQ Grill with Stone Patio area next to the shed and enclosed area. There's a one car garage with extended storage space, a huge work bench area, multiple entryways to store your mower, your tools and more. Welcome to your Home Sweet Home!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Mondawmin#Keller Williams Legacy#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2525 Barclay Street

Investors take note---Long term Section 8 tenant (since November 2016) wants to stay. Rent is current and always on time. Total rent is $829 / month. All licenses and MDE certificate are current. Was a 2 bedroom home and could be again. PLUS a 2 car garage! All appointments must be accompanied by property manager.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2452 Francis Street

Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Thursday, December 9th and ends Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 @ 1:30pm. Renovation Opportunity: End-of-Group Brick Townhome in the "Penn North" neighborhood of Baltimore City. The property has potential for 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a finished lower level with a total of 1,098 +/- sq. ft. of above grade living space.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1911 Herbert Street

This is an investment opportunity in a developing area in Baltimore. Listing courtesy of Sell Your Home Services. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-22T17:51:04.03.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

613 Basin Drive

Construction underway! ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE Nov/Dec 2021. Great floor plan with open site lines from kitchen to entire great room. LVP flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and Island in main living space. Great room has cathedral ceilings and a Gas fireplace. Separate laundry room, large primary bath with oversized tiled shower and ceramic flooring. Walk in closet in Primary Bedroom. All bedrooms are carpet. Full partially finished basement with a 4th bedroom, family room and full bath. Plenty of room for storage or to finish additional living spaces. 2 car garage with insulated garage door and opener. Stone water table on front. Some photos may show options that are available but not standard in base pricing, consult agent if questions. As with all new construction, Transfer taxes by Purchaser.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

220 Diesel School Road

Property has a total of 170.941 acres, including a two story frame dwelling, a two story brick dwelling, 2 pole buildings (1 large, 1 small), a concrete block garage, and a frame barn. And can't forget about the cabin and a pond! Parcel 2 is 168.746 acres, there is an additional 2.195 acre parcel that conveys. Property has been recently surveyed. According to owners, mineral rights convey. This property borders along I-68 and US-219 interchange. Property has been used as farm land in the past, but could be developed for commercial. Come check out this amazing property. Please give a 48-72 hour notice for all showings!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1107 Michigan Court

Elegantly updated all brick townhome located in the desirable North Old Town community of Nethergate. Two spacious bedrooms, three full baths, light bright living room dining combo with french doors leading to lovely brick patio, fully fenced yard, crown molding, custom built-ins, custom roman shades, recessed lighting, updated modern bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cozy wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Tons of storage space, beautiful hardwood floors, full size washer/dryer and so much more. Amazing location....minutes to DC, National Airport, Pentagon, GW Bike Trail/Parks, Crystal City, Historic Old Town Alexandria, King Street and Braddock Metro, and some of the best dining/shopping options in Historic Old Town Alexandria. Move in ready!
MICHIGAN STATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4602 Morgan

A Holiday gem!! One of the biggest in the neighborhood, this spacious home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms along with a walkout basement fitted with a full kitchenette and bedroom. Luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, sun room style windows, and beautiful floor to ceiling columns give this home a luxurious feeling that is going to wow. The sizable backyard includes a double porch that is sure to provide the perfect environment for entertaining friends/family while the kids play basketball. Conveniently situated minutes from Morningside Elementary, Joint Andrews Airforce Base, I-95, DC, and VA , this home also provides the ideal shortened commute/access point to city life while ensuring a peaceful, cozy house to return to. You do not want to miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

89 Parkside Terrace

No mobiles allowed. Protective covenants and restrictions.CE HOA ($150/year road reserve fee, $220/year HOA) $3,950 sewer connection fee, $276.00/year sewage fee when not connected. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

805 Devils Knob Loop

This is the highest property at Wintergreen at an elevation of 3852ft. It is a flat corner lot and easy building site with potential long distance views across the street. Listing courtesy of Wintergreen Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

613 Malcolm Place

Classic brick colonial with welcoming portico on a private cul de sac has undergone a complete renovation and expansion! Five bedrooms, 4 full baths, side entry with mudroom and a finished lower level with recreation room and bedroom suite. The home is approx.2,600 finished sq feet, on a lovely 5,400 sq ft lot. Open floor plan includes a family room with a gas fireplace & french sliding doors to a beautiful bluestone patio, mature plantings and fenced rear yard. The open kitchen is adjacent to the large family room with 12 foot french sliding door and a gas fireplace. Beautiful custom white cabinetry has slow close drawers & doors with under cabinet lighting. The kitchen has an oversized center island has white marbled quartz with waterfall edge, high end stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and also has access to the custom patio as well as a pocket doors to a den/study/guest room with a dual entry full bath. Outdoor entertaining, al fresco dining or s'mores over a fire pit...the custom Bluestone patio & gardens is the perfect setting for the holiday gatherings. Upper level has a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, large luxury bath with freestanding soaking tub, heated floors, recessed lighting & french sliders to a roof deck! Two additional large bedrooms with full bath in hall, recessed lights, closets with automatic lighting, wood floors throughout the house & PDS to attic. Dual zone heat and A/C. Rewired, plumbing, architectural series shingles roof and beautiful high end custom finishes, built-ins, lighting and fixtures throughout! A home for the holidays!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Ontario Drive

3bd 2 full and one half bath, 3 level townhome with insulated garage door. Finished family room on lower level. Main level has open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large 8 foot island. French doors lead to deck. Large living room. Hardwood floors. Upper level features primary bedroom and bath, has sunken tub and stand up shower, bedrooms 2 & 3, full hall bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Rough ins for ceiling fans, cable mounts for tv's stay. All blinds stay except in the two bedrooms. Alarm system. Washer and Dryer. Schedule your showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7320 (Parcel 1) Oakland Mills Road

With no HOA, just the right amount of seclusion and located directly across the street from Guilford Elementary School, this piece of land gives way to a beautiful and vibrant neighborhood in the center of a well-known and popular Columbia, MD community.The land was once a part of a nearly 2-acre property with a small road (Cartersville Road) conveniently nestled in between for appropriate accessibility. It has since been split into two Parcels in 2018. This listing is for Parcel #1. Upon clearing the land, the property will open up and highlight the possibility of subdividing the land 1 or 2 times and building 2 or 3 newly constructed homes. Moreover, an owner-occupant could build one large home surrounded by more beautiful green yard space than all your surrounding neighbors.The possibilities are endless! You will not want to miss out on this amazing owner-occupied or investment opportunity! Parcel #2, the smaller sized lot with three similar dilapidated structures, was sold in 2020.Any structures currently on Parcel #1 are considered dilapidated and uninhabitable. However, deconstruction of any structures after settlement could also lead to an added value when after settlement.Will not last long in this kind of market!!!
COLUMBIA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9780 Peace Springs Ridge

Gorgeous 3 bd/ 3.5 bath Energy Star certified townhome that backs to the woods in fantastic Laurel location. You+GGll love the spacious living area that you enter into +GG it features abundant natural light and plenty of room to entertain. On the second level, you+GGll find an additional living space that connects to the modern, gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, pendant lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a large dining area, as well as an attached morning room to enjoy the sunrise. The roomy bedrooms offer the perfect refuge, with the primary also including an additional morning room, as well as a luxurious ensuite bathroom, complete with a corner soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and a dual sink vanity. Whether you need a fitness area at home, an office space or a creative studio, the secondary bedrooms provide you with plenty of options. Soak up the sun on the deck off the second floor; it has a shady pergola and room for seating and a grill. Nearby: local shopping and dining, easy access to I-95. Buyer to verify all information.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 4315 15th Street N.

Address: 4315 15th Street N. This unique property is all about urban living at its finest! Classic Cottages and Backyard Cottages present their latest joint project in North Arlington to include a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home with an oversized one car garage and a 1 bed/bath detached accessory dwelling unit [ADU].
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

00 Mob Neck Road

Beach! Privacy! Views! This property is everything you have been looking for! Approximately 3 private acres elevated above the flood zone with huge views of the Potomac River. A gorgeous tree-lined driveway guides you to the cleared building site on the waterfront. The property already has tons of amenities installed, including a large shed, a 3 bedroom septic system, and a small deck with stairs to the beach shoreline. Over 200 ft. of water frontage is protected with rip rap and the pristine white sand beach can reach 30 ft. wide at low tide. Option of private well or community water hook-up available. Local builder available with building plans and ready to help you build your dream home! NO HOA!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9881 Dochart Sound Lane

Marvelously Spacious Townhome in Bristow! Located in the highly sought-after community of Braemar, this 3BR/3.5BA, 2,070sqft end-unit conveys welcoming charm with neatly manicured landscaping, a stately colonial exterior, and lovely brick detailing. Upon entry to the shimmering interior, you discover an openly flowing traditional floorplan, a flood of natural light, a neutral color scheme, attractive flooring, and an expansive living room featuring a gas fireplace. Create delicious meals in the fully equipped kitchen, which includes a stainless-steel refrigerator, ample wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a gas range/oven, a double stainless-steel sink, a dishwasher, and a dining area. Perfect for evening relaxation and serene sleep, the primary bedroom features a deep closet, a 2nd closet, vaulted ceilings, and an attached en suite with dual sinks and a soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms are abundantly sized. For fun and healthful activities, you are only steps from exciting community amenities, such as a swimming pool, tennis courts, a tot-lot, a walking path, a volleyball area, and a playground. Other features: attached 2-car garage with storage, laundry room, cable and internet included in HOA, only 55-minutes from Downtown Washington D.C., close to VRE commuter rail, commuter parking lots, shopping, restaurants, schools, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Harris Teeter, highways, and parks, and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!
BRISTOW, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy