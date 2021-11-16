2018 N Smallwood Street

Charming Brick Rambler Home on a 1 acre lot with beautiful mature trees. As you enter into the Kitchen you will find lots of counter space, area for a Table and Chairs, a nice sized Pantry and a Bench Seat with storage. Off of the Kitchen is the Family Room with a Woodstove and entry to the large Laundry Room with lots of Cabinet storage space. Down the hall are 4 Ample Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and a huge Double Hall Closet. 8' Ceilings throughout with beautiful Hardwood Floors on the main and upper levels. (hardwood floors are also under all of the carpeting too) The upper level Living Room offers lots of light and room to spread out. Down a few steps you enter the Dining Room for an additional eating space. On the lower level you'll find a rec room with mini kitchen, that could also be used as an in law suite! Oak Entertainment Center in Family Room stays for the new homeowners. Home is move in ready, but could be updated if you prefer. Heading outside is a Covered Front Porch for relaxing and a Deck on the side of the home for outside Dining. Behind the home is a Brick BBQ Grill with Stone Patio area next to the shed and enclosed area. There's a one car garage with extended storage space, a huge work bench area, multiple entryways to store your mower, your tools and more. Welcome to your Home Sweet Home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO