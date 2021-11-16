ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2604 Ken Oak Road

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 2604 Ken Oak Road. Upstairs floors have been refinished. House is vacant and easy to show! Charming wrap-around front porch house with many...

4203-A Woodberry Street

One level living with 3 BR, 2FB and laundry on the main level. The kitchen/family room combination includes a wood-burning fireplace and brick hearth. There's a foyer with coat closet and a large open living room/dining room. The basement is huge but unfinished except for a full bath. There's a deck off the kitchen leading to a level backyard. The house needs some updating and is being sold "as is" and the seller makes no warranties regarding the condition of the house and/or its systems.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6914 Delvale Place

Beautiful all brick home located centrally to all amenities. Home offers covered off street parking, Large living roon with fireplace. Has large eat in kitchen with epoxy countertops and plenty of cabinets. 3 large bedrooms on the main level with full bath. Full basement with an outside entrance with plenty of space for storage, enetertaining and has a half bath. . Large fenced yard with pool. The pool will be in AS - IS condition.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

44 Blue Ridge Avenue

Don't miss this gorgeous single family home. This is one of the largest homes in this neighborhood. This home is larger than it looks from the outside. The main level has a bedroom, dining room, bath and huge family room addition and main level laundry. Ceramic tile in kitchen and tons of cabinets. Large dining room with vinyl flooring. The family room addition opens to the patio and level yard. Second floor boasts a huge owner's room (over the family room addition), full updated bath, and 2 additional bedrooms. Basement is partially finished with bonus room, 2 possible bedrooms, and storage space. Detached garage with new roof in 2020. Newer hot water heater, furnace, and roof with architectural shingles in 2012. No HOA! Move-in ready, just waiting for its' new owners. Professional photos should be uploaded by Friday 11/25/21.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11412 Parkgate Drive

Charming Brick Rambler Home on a 1 acre lot with beautiful mature trees. As you enter into the Kitchen you will find lots of counter space, area for a Table and Chairs, a nice sized Pantry and a Bench Seat with storage. Off of the Kitchen is the Family Room with a Woodstove and entry to the large Laundry Room with lots of Cabinet storage space. Down the hall are 4 Ample Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and a huge Double Hall Closet. 8' Ceilings throughout with beautiful Hardwood Floors on the main and upper levels. (hardwood floors are also under all of the carpeting too) The upper level Living Room offers lots of light and room to spread out. Down a few steps you enter the Dining Room for an additional eating space. On the lower level you'll find a rec room with mini kitchen, that could also be used as an in law suite! Oak Entertainment Center in Family Room stays for the new homeowners. Home is move in ready, but could be updated if you prefer. Heading outside is a Covered Front Porch for relaxing and a Deck on the side of the home for outside Dining. Behind the home is a Brick BBQ Grill with Stone Patio area next to the shed and enclosed area. There's a one car garage with extended storage space, a huge work bench area, multiple entryways to store your mower, your tools and more. Welcome to your Home Sweet Home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Old Telegraph Road

Lot #1. Great opportunity to acquire 5 executive home sites ranging in value from 2.2-3.4 acre. Across from successful large nursery in Ag. Preservation and adjacent to the wildly popular Bohemia Mill Pond subdivision. Minutes from Middletown and Chesapeake City. No builder tie-in. Listing courtesy of Patterson Price Real Estate,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

220 Diesel School Road

Property has a total of 170.941 acres, including a two story frame dwelling, a two story brick dwelling, 2 pole buildings (1 large, 1 small), a concrete block garage, and a frame barn. And can't forget about the cabin and a pond! Parcel 2 is 168.746 acres, there is an additional 2.195 acre parcel that conveys. Property has been recently surveyed. According to owners, mineral rights convey. This property borders along I-68 and US-219 interchange. Property has been used as farm land in the past, but could be developed for commercial. Come check out this amazing property. Please give a 48-72 hour notice for all showings!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

613 Malcolm Place

Classic brick colonial with welcoming portico on a private cul de sac has undergone a complete renovation and expansion! Five bedrooms, 4 full baths, side entry with mudroom and a finished lower level with recreation room and bedroom suite. The home is approx.2,600 finished sq feet, on a lovely 5,400 sq ft lot. Open floor plan includes a family room with a gas fireplace & french sliding doors to a beautiful bluestone patio, mature plantings and fenced rear yard. The open kitchen is adjacent to the large family room with 12 foot french sliding door and a gas fireplace. Beautiful custom white cabinetry has slow close drawers & doors with under cabinet lighting. The kitchen has an oversized center island has white marbled quartz with waterfall edge, high end stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and also has access to the custom patio as well as a pocket doors to a den/study/guest room with a dual entry full bath. Outdoor entertaining, al fresco dining or s'mores over a fire pit...the custom Bluestone patio & gardens is the perfect setting for the holiday gatherings. Upper level has a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, large luxury bath with freestanding soaking tub, heated floors, recessed lighting & french sliders to a roof deck! Two additional large bedrooms with full bath in hall, recessed lights, closets with automatic lighting, wood floors throughout the house & PDS to attic. Dual zone heat and A/C. Rewired, plumbing, architectural series shingles roof and beautiful high end custom finishes, built-ins, lighting and fixtures throughout! A home for the holidays!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Ontario Drive

3bd 2 full and one half bath, 3 level townhome with insulated garage door. Finished family room on lower level. Main level has open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large 8 foot island. French doors lead to deck. Large living room. Hardwood floors. Upper level features primary bedroom and bath, has sunken tub and stand up shower, bedrooms 2 & 3, full hall bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Rough ins for ceiling fans, cable mounts for tv's stay. All blinds stay except in the two bedrooms. Alarm system. Washer and Dryer. Schedule your showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7320 (Parcel 1) Oakland Mills Road

With no HOA, just the right amount of seclusion and located directly across the street from Guilford Elementary School, this piece of land gives way to a beautiful and vibrant neighborhood in the center of a well-known and popular Columbia, MD community.The land was once a part of a nearly 2-acre property with a small road (Cartersville Road) conveniently nestled in between for appropriate accessibility. It has since been split into two Parcels in 2018. This listing is for Parcel #1. Upon clearing the land, the property will open up and highlight the possibility of subdividing the land 1 or 2 times and building 2 or 3 newly constructed homes. Moreover, an owner-occupant could build one large home surrounded by more beautiful green yard space than all your surrounding neighbors.The possibilities are endless! You will not want to miss out on this amazing owner-occupied or investment opportunity! Parcel #2, the smaller sized lot with three similar dilapidated structures, was sold in 2020.Any structures currently on Parcel #1 are considered dilapidated and uninhabitable. However, deconstruction of any structures after settlement could also lead to an added value when after settlement.Will not last long in this kind of market!!!
COLUMBIA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4602 Morgan

A Holiday gem!! One of the biggest in the neighborhood, this spacious home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms along with a walkout basement fitted with a full kitchenette and bedroom. Luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, sun room style windows, and beautiful floor to ceiling columns give this home a luxurious feeling that is going to wow. The sizable backyard includes a double porch that is sure to provide the perfect environment for entertaining friends/family while the kids play basketball. Conveniently situated minutes from Morningside Elementary, Joint Andrews Airforce Base, I-95, DC, and VA , this home also provides the ideal shortened commute/access point to city life while ensuring a peaceful, cozy house to return to. You do not want to miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9780 Peace Springs Ridge

Gorgeous 3 bd/ 3.5 bath Energy Star certified townhome that backs to the woods in fantastic Laurel location. You+GGll love the spacious living area that you enter into +GG it features abundant natural light and plenty of room to entertain. On the second level, you+GGll find an additional living space that connects to the modern, gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, pendant lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a large dining area, as well as an attached morning room to enjoy the sunrise. The roomy bedrooms offer the perfect refuge, with the primary also including an additional morning room, as well as a luxurious ensuite bathroom, complete with a corner soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and a dual sink vanity. Whether you need a fitness area at home, an office space or a creative studio, the secondary bedrooms provide you with plenty of options. Soak up the sun on the deck off the second floor; it has a shady pergola and room for seating and a grill. Nearby: local shopping and dining, easy access to I-95. Buyer to verify all information.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

613 Basin Drive

Construction underway! ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE Nov/Dec 2021. Great floor plan with open site lines from kitchen to entire great room. LVP flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and Island in main living space. Great room has cathedral ceilings and a Gas fireplace. Separate laundry room, large primary bath with oversized tiled shower and ceramic flooring. Walk in closet in Primary Bedroom. All bedrooms are carpet. Full partially finished basement with a 4th bedroom, family room and full bath. Plenty of room for storage or to finish additional living spaces. 2 car garage with insulated garage door and opener. Stone water table on front. Some photos may show options that are available but not standard in base pricing, consult agent if questions. As with all new construction, Transfer taxes by Purchaser.
CONSTRUCTION
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

00 Mob Neck Road

Beach! Privacy! Views! This property is everything you have been looking for! Approximately 3 private acres elevated above the flood zone with huge views of the Potomac River. A gorgeous tree-lined driveway guides you to the cleared building site on the waterfront. The property already has tons of amenities installed, including a large shed, a 3 bedroom septic system, and a small deck with stairs to the beach shoreline. Over 200 ft. of water frontage is protected with rip rap and the pristine white sand beach can reach 30 ft. wide at low tide. Option of private well or community water hook-up available. Local builder available with building plans and ready to help you build your dream home! NO HOA!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9881 Dochart Sound Lane

Marvelously Spacious Townhome in Bristow! Located in the highly sought-after community of Braemar, this 3BR/3.5BA, 2,070sqft end-unit conveys welcoming charm with neatly manicured landscaping, a stately colonial exterior, and lovely brick detailing. Upon entry to the shimmering interior, you discover an openly flowing traditional floorplan, a flood of natural light, a neutral color scheme, attractive flooring, and an expansive living room featuring a gas fireplace. Create delicious meals in the fully equipped kitchen, which includes a stainless-steel refrigerator, ample wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a gas range/oven, a double stainless-steel sink, a dishwasher, and a dining area. Perfect for evening relaxation and serene sleep, the primary bedroom features a deep closet, a 2nd closet, vaulted ceilings, and an attached en suite with dual sinks and a soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms are abundantly sized. For fun and healthful activities, you are only steps from exciting community amenities, such as a swimming pool, tennis courts, a tot-lot, a walking path, a volleyball area, and a playground. Other features: attached 2-car garage with storage, laundry room, cable and internet included in HOA, only 55-minutes from Downtown Washington D.C., close to VRE commuter rail, commuter parking lots, shopping, restaurants, schools, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Harris Teeter, highways, and parks, and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!
BRISTOW, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1325 Donald Avenue

Adorable rancher fully remodeled. Could not be any cuter. Perfect starter home for family wanting to pay the price of a townhome, but get the privacy of a single family home. Fenced yard for pets or children. Deirable area in Severn, Kitchen with granite, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance flooring. New heat pump. This home has an in-law/teen fully finished basement with separate entrance. Grab this one because it will be gone FAST!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2564 Grayton Lane

***2 HOUR NOTICE***Schedule online*** Beautiful & Spacious townhome 2350 square feet of open living space, perfect home or investment property. Three finished levels, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops and center island. Separate dining room, with large deck of the kitchen, huge master suite, deluxe bath and walk in closet. Lower level boast fully finished walk-out basement with windows and fenced back yard. Conveniently located close to I95, shopping, schools, restaurants and so much more.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Salisbury Road

Beautiful building lot in West Ocean City on Salisbury Rd. Great views of the stunning sunsets as the lot is almost to the end of Salisbury Rd. The lot is 50 ft across the front and 40 feet Deep.Build up and catch glimpses of Herring Creek. Listing courtesy of Sheppard...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6652 Bozman-Neavitt Road

This charming Little Red Schoolhouse is located on the outskirts of Neavitt. Converted into a single family retreat with many abilities to make this the ultimate get away!! The property features 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings and upgraded HVAC system! The attic is unfinished however it would make a fantastic finished 2 level that can overlook the Harris Creek! The house sits on a 2 acres lot for a large garden/pool/or whatever you can think of, its there for you to enjoy! Close to downtown St. Michaels and plenty of landing spots for the avid boater! The property is still under renovation but majority of the work is completed, call LA for details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

429 Whitridge Avenue

Clean move in ready for a first time homebuyer or investment property close to Union Memorial Hospital and John Hopkins University. New kitchen cabinets and counter top and remodel bathroom. New flooring on first floor and new carpet throughout second floor. Must be seen to be appreciated.Property is sold +G+as is+G-Listing Office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3100 N Leisure World Boulevard , #415

Turn Key. Attractive and spacious popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath open floor plan with lovely view of surrounding green space. Natural carpet and paint within the last year. New hand rails have been installed in the primary bathroom shower. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and view to the living room and sun room. The kitchen has an expansive wall of cabinets and counter work space. The primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and opens to the balcony , The spacious laundry room is conveniently located off of the entrance foyer. Move in and enjoy this active senior community and all it has to offer. The building has a community activities room with kitchen and movie screen. There is an 18 hole golf course, two club houses, two restaurants, a ceramics studio, art studio, a camera club and a fully equipped wood working shop under Club House 1. Enjoy the outdoor pool throughout the summer. The indoor pool, open year round, has lap times, and a variety of pool activities available. There is a gardening center, and many walking paths throughout the community. Speakers, lecturers and musical performers are also on the list of community events. There is a free bi monthly newspaper and a daily community bus service to the shopping center. The community outpatient medical center is located just off the Norbeck Road entrance. DUE to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask while in public areas of he building and while inside of the unit. The unit is conveniently located just two doors from the elevator.
