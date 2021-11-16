ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI seeking ‘John Doe 45’ in connection to child sexual exploitation case

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

( WRBL ) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an individual involved an ongoing investigation involving the sexual exploitation of a child. Images of the individual are being released nationwide in hopes that he can be identified.

(John Doe 45)

According to officials with the FBI, the pictured individual, referenced as John Doe 45, “may have critical information regarding the identity of a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation case.”

FBI officials said John Doe 45 is in a video believed to have been produced between January of 2019 and April of 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as a White male with brown hair, a mustache, and a beard, according to officials.  Additionally, he is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

John Doe 45 could be heard speaking English in the video, according to officials.

Postmortem exam confirms death of 2-year-old Opelika child ruled as homicide

The FBI released a partial audio recording of John Doe 45’s voice that was captured on video.

(Audio file associated with John Doe 45 – WARNING! DISTURBING CONTENT!)

Anyone with information about this case should call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office , or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate .

You can also Submit an anonymous Tip online .

Comments / 0

