Thibodeaux is a freak of nature pass rusher who is someone you can build a defense around. While he has missed time this year with an injury, he’s been dominant when on the field. Usually a quarterback is taken first overall, but at this point Thibodeaux is the overwhelming favorite at number one. When you think of some of the best pass rush prospects over the years (Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett for example), they all have the elite athleticism and technical ability to step in right away and produce. Thibodeaux is cut from that same cloth.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO