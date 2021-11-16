ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Howard Place

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 levels townhouse. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. New paint, new carpet, new AC unit, granite counters, updated baths and kitchen. The brick patio is great for entertaining in the secluded back yard.Close to all...

6914 Delvale Place

Beautiful all brick home located centrally to all amenities. Home offers covered off street parking, Large living roon with fireplace. Has large eat in kitchen with epoxy countertops and plenty of cabinets. 3 large bedrooms on the main level with full bath. Full basement with an outside entrance with plenty of space for storage, enetertaining and has a half bath. . Large fenced yard with pool. The pool will be in AS - IS condition.
4203-A Woodberry Street

One level living with 3 BR, 2FB and laundry on the main level. The kitchen/family room combination includes a wood-burning fireplace and brick hearth. There's a foyer with coat closet and a large open living room/dining room. The basement is huge but unfinished except for a full bath. There's a deck off the kitchen leading to a level backyard. The house needs some updating and is being sold "as is" and the seller makes no warranties regarding the condition of the house and/or its systems.
Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors 11 lots as a package for $205, 000Lots are waiting on the builder to build the homes of their desires!. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-22T15:52:29.767.
44 Blue Ridge Avenue

Don't miss this gorgeous single family home. This is one of the largest homes in this neighborhood. This home is larger than it looks from the outside. The main level has a bedroom, dining room, bath and huge family room addition and main level laundry. Ceramic tile in kitchen and tons of cabinets. Large dining room with vinyl flooring. The family room addition opens to the patio and level yard. Second floor boasts a huge owner's room (over the family room addition), full updated bath, and 2 additional bedrooms. Basement is partially finished with bonus room, 2 possible bedrooms, and storage space. Detached garage with new roof in 2020. Newer hot water heater, furnace, and roof with architectural shingles in 2012. No HOA! Move-in ready, just waiting for its' new owners. Professional photos should be uploaded by Friday 11/25/21.
11412 Parkgate Drive

Charming Brick Rambler Home on a 1 acre lot with beautiful mature trees. As you enter into the Kitchen you will find lots of counter space, area for a Table and Chairs, a nice sized Pantry and a Bench Seat with storage. Off of the Kitchen is the Family Room with a Woodstove and entry to the large Laundry Room with lots of Cabinet storage space. Down the hall are 4 Ample Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and a huge Double Hall Closet. 8' Ceilings throughout with beautiful Hardwood Floors on the main and upper levels. (hardwood floors are also under all of the carpeting too) The upper level Living Room offers lots of light and room to spread out. Down a few steps you enter the Dining Room for an additional eating space. On the lower level you'll find a rec room with mini kitchen, that could also be used as an in law suite! Oak Entertainment Center in Family Room stays for the new homeowners. Home is move in ready, but could be updated if you prefer. Heading outside is a Covered Front Porch for relaxing and a Deck on the side of the home for outside Dining. Behind the home is a Brick BBQ Grill with Stone Patio area next to the shed and enclosed area. There's a one car garage with extended storage space, a huge work bench area, multiple entryways to store your mower, your tools and more. Welcome to your Home Sweet Home!
2525 Barclay Street

Investors take note---Long term Section 8 tenant (since November 2016) wants to stay. Rent is current and always on time. Total rent is $829 / month. All licenses and MDE certificate are current. Was a 2 bedroom home and could be again. PLUS a 2 car garage! All appointments must be accompanied by property manager.
89 Parkside Terrace

No mobiles allowed. Protective covenants and restrictions.CE HOA ($150/year road reserve fee, $220/year HOA) $3,950 sewer connection fee, $276.00/year sewage fee when not connected. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
2452 Francis Street

Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Thursday, December 9th and ends Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 @ 1:30pm. Renovation Opportunity: End-of-Group Brick Townhome in the "Penn North" neighborhood of Baltimore City. The property has potential for 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a finished lower level with a total of 1,098 +/- sq. ft. of above grade living space.
Old Telegraph Road

Lot #1. Great opportunity to acquire 5 executive home sites ranging in value from 2.2-3.4 acre. Across from successful large nursery in Ag. Preservation and adjacent to the wildly popular Bohemia Mill Pond subdivision. Minutes from Middletown and Chesapeake City. No builder tie-in. Listing courtesy of Patterson Price Real Estate,...
1324 Monocacy Crossing Pkwy

This home has a February 2022 delivery! Enter on the kitchen level, walkout basement with MASSIVE rec spaces, lower level full bathroom included, LVP on main level, Granite Countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Stainless Steel Frigidaire Gallery Appliances, Large Walk in Pantry and Wine Rack, included kitchen backsplash, Moen fixtures, all recess lights throughout home, ceiling fan pre wire in all bedrooms, Ceramic tiles in all full bathrooms with granite countertops included. Stepping stone path to garage, deck included w/ stairs, detached 2 car garage.
220 Diesel School Road

Property has a total of 170.941 acres, including a two story frame dwelling, a two story brick dwelling, 2 pole buildings (1 large, 1 small), a concrete block garage, and a frame barn. And can't forget about the cabin and a pond! Parcel 2 is 168.746 acres, there is an additional 2.195 acre parcel that conveys. Property has been recently surveyed. According to owners, mineral rights convey. This property borders along I-68 and US-219 interchange. Property has been used as farm land in the past, but could be developed for commercial. Come check out this amazing property. Please give a 48-72 hour notice for all showings!
1107 Michigan Court

Elegantly updated all brick townhome located in the desirable North Old Town community of Nethergate. Two spacious bedrooms, three full baths, light bright living room dining combo with french doors leading to lovely brick patio, fully fenced yard, crown molding, custom built-ins, custom roman shades, recessed lighting, updated modern bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cozy wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Tons of storage space, beautiful hardwood floors, full size washer/dryer and so much more. Amazing location....minutes to DC, National Airport, Pentagon, GW Bike Trail/Parks, Crystal City, Historic Old Town Alexandria, King Street and Braddock Metro, and some of the best dining/shopping options in Historic Old Town Alexandria. Move in ready!
613 Malcolm Place

Classic brick colonial with welcoming portico on a private cul de sac has undergone a complete renovation and expansion! Five bedrooms, 4 full baths, side entry with mudroom and a finished lower level with recreation room and bedroom suite. The home is approx.2,600 finished sq feet, on a lovely 5,400 sq ft lot. Open floor plan includes a family room with a gas fireplace & french sliding doors to a beautiful bluestone patio, mature plantings and fenced rear yard. The open kitchen is adjacent to the large family room with 12 foot french sliding door and a gas fireplace. Beautiful custom white cabinetry has slow close drawers & doors with under cabinet lighting. The kitchen has an oversized center island has white marbled quartz with waterfall edge, high end stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and also has access to the custom patio as well as a pocket doors to a den/study/guest room with a dual entry full bath. Outdoor entertaining, al fresco dining or s'mores over a fire pit...the custom Bluestone patio & gardens is the perfect setting for the holiday gatherings. Upper level has a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, large luxury bath with freestanding soaking tub, heated floors, recessed lighting & french sliders to a roof deck! Two additional large bedrooms with full bath in hall, recessed lights, closets with automatic lighting, wood floors throughout the house & PDS to attic. Dual zone heat and A/C. Rewired, plumbing, architectural series shingles roof and beautiful high end custom finishes, built-ins, lighting and fixtures throughout! A home for the holidays!
806 N Curley Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 12/3 @ 10:00 am. Ends 12/7 @ 11:30 am . 2 Story Townhome Located in the Madison-Eastend Area. Right across the Street from Bocek Park, and just over a mile to Northeast Market, Johns Hopkins Hospital as well as the many attractions of the Recently Revitalized Johns Hopkins Zone. Convenient Access to Major Traffic Arteries, MD Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy) Property is Rented @ $900/mo. 10% Buyer+GGs Premium will be added to the high Bid. $7500 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer s office.
805 Devils Knob Loop

This is the highest property at Wintergreen at an elevation of 3852ft. It is a flat corner lot and easy building site with potential long distance views across the street. Listing courtesy of Wintergreen Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
4602 Morgan

A Holiday gem!! One of the biggest in the neighborhood, this spacious home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms along with a walkout basement fitted with a full kitchenette and bedroom. Luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, sun room style windows, and beautiful floor to ceiling columns give this home a luxurious feeling that is going to wow. The sizable backyard includes a double porch that is sure to provide the perfect environment for entertaining friends/family while the kids play basketball. Conveniently situated minutes from Morningside Elementary, Joint Andrews Airforce Base, I-95, DC, and VA , this home also provides the ideal shortened commute/access point to city life while ensuring a peaceful, cozy house to return to. You do not want to miss this one!
613 Basin Drive

Construction underway! ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE Nov/Dec 2021. Great floor plan with open site lines from kitchen to entire great room. LVP flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and Island in main living space. Great room has cathedral ceilings and a Gas fireplace. Separate laundry room, large primary bath with oversized tiled shower and ceramic flooring. Walk in closet in Primary Bedroom. All bedrooms are carpet. Full partially finished basement with a 4th bedroom, family room and full bath. Plenty of room for storage or to finish additional living spaces. 2 car garage with insulated garage door and opener. Stone water table on front. Some photos may show options that are available but not standard in base pricing, consult agent if questions. As with all new construction, Transfer taxes by Purchaser.
9881 Dochart Sound Lane

Marvelously Spacious Townhome in Bristow! Located in the highly sought-after community of Braemar, this 3BR/3.5BA, 2,070sqft end-unit conveys welcoming charm with neatly manicured landscaping, a stately colonial exterior, and lovely brick detailing. Upon entry to the shimmering interior, you discover an openly flowing traditional floorplan, a flood of natural light, a neutral color scheme, attractive flooring, and an expansive living room featuring a gas fireplace. Create delicious meals in the fully equipped kitchen, which includes a stainless-steel refrigerator, ample wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a gas range/oven, a double stainless-steel sink, a dishwasher, and a dining area. Perfect for evening relaxation and serene sleep, the primary bedroom features a deep closet, a 2nd closet, vaulted ceilings, and an attached en suite with dual sinks and a soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms are abundantly sized. For fun and healthful activities, you are only steps from exciting community amenities, such as a swimming pool, tennis courts, a tot-lot, a walking path, a volleyball area, and a playground. Other features: attached 2-car garage with storage, laundry room, cable and internet included in HOA, only 55-minutes from Downtown Washington D.C., close to VRE commuter rail, commuter parking lots, shopping, restaurants, schools, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Harris Teeter, highways, and parks, and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!
4902B Savoy Place

Just in time to celebrate the new year at your new home. This recently renovated home is located in a neighborhood with schools, shopping and restaurants... all in walking distance. Enjoy a park-like setting with walking trails, playground, community pool and open spaces. Never have to worry about quarterly water bills, lawn maintenance or roof repairs. The condo association does that for you. Priced to sell quickly, this home should be on top of your list to see this week.
1541 Windemere

Located on a quiet street, and conveniently located just a short walk from Lake Montebello, this home offers instant amenities. Experience the walkability and convenience of classic Ednor Gardens Lakeside. You+GGll notice the charm of this property right away. Enter into a canvas of opportunity that will allow you to add on to the existing Character that has not been so severely altered over the years that it completely takes away from its original Glory. This property offers a solid foundation and with the right touch, it will surely become the house that you will be proud to call your home.
