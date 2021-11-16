ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Acosta agrees to buy Missouri merchandising service

By Mark Basch
Jacksonville Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville-based sales and marketing services company Acosta announced Nov. 16 it agreed to acquire Premium Retail Services, a Missouri-based provider of merchandising and other services for retailers. Acosta said the acquisition...

www.jaxdailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Ericsson to buy cloud service company Vonage in $6.2B deal

LONDON (AP) — Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is buying U.S. cloud communications company Vonage in a $6.2 billion deal that will help it expand wireless services for business customers. The acquisition would also give it access to software developers who can build new applications to take advantage of features...
LONDON, TX
morningbrew.com

Macy’s joins the ranks of retailers introducing their own marketplaces

’Tis the season to...announce a marketplace? Macy’s thinks so, dropping the news on all of us yesterday. The platform, which is expected to go live in the latter half of 2022, is part of Macy’s plan to expand its current selection of brands and 👋 new categories. It’ll be powered...
RETAIL
San Diego Business Journal

KBS Buys Leading Janitorial, Facility Services Provider

Originally published November 18, 2021 at 12:10 a.m., updated November 17, 2021 at 9:49 a.m. Oceanside-based Kellermeyer Bergensons Services has acquired BRAVO! Building Services and two other related companies, BRAVO! Facility Services and BRAVO! Innovative Solutions. The acquisition was announced on Nov. 2. Terms of the deal, including the purchase...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Carlyle agrees to buy S.Korea coffee chain from PE fund Anchor

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group (CG.O) said on Friday an affiliate had agreed to acquire South Korean coffee and cake chain A Twosome Place Co Ltd from private equity fund Anchor Equity Partners. A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment on price. A special investment vehicle in which Anchor...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Missouri State
progressivegrocer.com

Acosta Broadens Omnichannel Reach With Acquisition

Acosta is making another acquisition as it looks to expand its suite of innovative service offerings for its clients. The sales and marketing services provider has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Premium Retail Services (Premium), a provider of tech-enabled retail merchandising, in-store sales and training, advanced analytics, and other purpose-built solutions for omnichannel retail.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Carlyle agrees to buy Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Carlyle said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm AG from private equity firm Astorg for an undisclosed amount. AutoForm, founded in 1995, provides engineering software for sheet metal forming simulation, primarily used in the automotive industry.
SOFTWARE
TheDailyBeast

MoviePass Co-Founder Buys Back Bankrupt Subscription Service

More than two years after its implosion, the movie theater ticket subscription service MoviePass may be back from the dead in a matter of months, Insider reported Thursday. One of the ill-fated company’s co-founders, Stacy Spikes, successfully bought back the bankrupt company earlier this week. “I can confirm that we acquired MoviePass out of bankruptcy on Wednesday,” Spikes said in a statement to Insider. “We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching soon.” He added he hopes to relaunch the service sometime next year. Spikes, who was reportedly fired in 2018 after raising concerns about MoviePass’ rapid downward trajectory, would not disclose the amount he’d bid in order to get the company back. He did, however, tell Insider the amount was lower than $250,000. Spikes added he hopes to relaunch the service sometime next year. MoviePass was founded in 2011, but catapulted to unbridled popularity in the summer of 2017 just before it dropped its unlimited-ticket subscription fee to an unsustainable $10 per month. Lower than the price of a single movie ticket in certain areas, the fee meant that the company was losing money on every customer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Services#Service Business#Premium Retail Services#Impact Group#Core Group
thegazette.com

QCR Holdings to buy Missouri banks

In a further sign of consolidation in the financial sector, Moline, Ill.-based QCR Holdings announced Tuesday it aims to acquire Guaranty Federal Bancshares of Springfield, Mo. As of September 30, 2021, the combined bank would have approximately $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in total loans and $1.6 billion...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

DoorDash to buy European delivery service Wolt for $8B

DoorDash will acquire Finland-based delivery provider Wolt for $8 billion in stock, vastly expanding its international footprint. Wolt operates in 23 countries, 22 of which will be new markets for DoorDash. In addition to the U.S., DoorDash currently operates in Canada, Australia and Japan. The deal is expected to close...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Commercial electric vehicle maker Cenntro considering Jacksonville plant

New Jersey-based electric commercial vehicle company Cenntro Automotive Corp. is considering building its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Northwest Jacksonville. A memo and project summary drafted Nov. 15 by the city Office of Economic Development show Cenntro seeks property tax incentives for the proposed $25 million investment with at least 34 new jobs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Silicon Republic

Klarna launches buy now, pay later services in Ireland

The European fintech unicorn will give Irish users the option to spread payments with almost any online retailer. Swedish fintech Klarna has brought its buy now, pay later (BNPL) services to Ireland. Co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said the Irish market is “really exciting” for the company due to the...
WORLD
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 bln chip plant - WSJ

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) plans to build its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott was scheduled to make an "economic announcement" on Tuesday, the report said. Samsung...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy