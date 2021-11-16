ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NBCU Sells Out Telemundo's Major World Cup Sponsorship Spots a Year Ahead

By Kelsey Sutton
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 FIFA World Cup is still more than a year...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Injured Tielemans out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of injury, the federation said Tuesday. Federation spokesman Stefan Van Loock said the Leicester player will miss Group E matches against Estonia later this week and at Wales on...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets hails Spain’s patience as World Cup spot is clinched

Spain captain Sergio Busquets praised their gritty resilience after clinching a place at the 2022 World Cup. La Roja clinched top spot in Group B on a key night at the Estadio de La Cartuja as Alvaro Morata’s late winner against Sweden proved decisive. Morata struck in the final moments...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Kanté helps France book their spot in 2022 World Cup; Ampadu’s Wales also win

It was quite an emotional occasion last night at the Stade de France, as the French national team booked their place at the 2022 World Cup on the sixth anniversary of the 2015 Paris terror attacks — and with a resounding 8-0 thumping of Kazakhstan, who never stood a chance. Kylian Mbappé by himself had a hat-trick in the first half-hour! He would finish with four, while Karim Benzema added a couple, and Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot rounded things off with one each.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemundo#2022 Fifa World Cup#Streaming Television#Nbcu#Adweek
ESPN

Italy miss out on claiming World Cup spot after Northern Ireland stalemate

European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Northern Ireland on Monday. The Azzurri went into their final Group C qualification clash knowing they needed to win by enough goals to stay ahead of Switzerland to claim a place at next year's finals in Qatar.
FIFA
Reuters

Portugal's Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva will miss Thursday's World Cup qualifier away to Ireland due to "muscle issues", manager Fernando Santos told reporters on Wednesday. Silva, who has been in terrific form for his club Manchester City this season and was instrumental in their Premier League derby...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AdWeek

French Soccer Team Red Star Celebrates Fandom Using Covid Passports

Vaccination passports are being seen as a ticket to freedom as the world aims to move further away from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, making them part of regular lives will take time as they become mandatory in a growing number of European countries to gain entry to entertainment venues, restaurants and stadiums.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Telemundo initial plans for World Cup coverage

Telemundo initial plans for World Cup 2022 include broadcasting the majority of games on network television and having announcers at every game. These were some of the details shared during a conference call this week with US soccer reporters. Given that the tournament is just over 365 days away, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Spain's Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday. Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly...
SOCCER
AdWeek

NBCUniversal Snags Six-Year Premier League Rights Renewal, Fending Off Rivals

The English Premier League and NBCUniversal are extending their relationship, announcing a six-year rights renewal in the United States, keeping the company as the exclusive home of all 380 soccer matches every season through 2028. NBC Sports Group held on to the U.S. package after a heated bidding war between several other top media companies, including ESPN and ViacomCBS.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Brazilian Super League Secures Investment as Backers Eye 2023 Launch

Following the success of the English Premier League, many soccer leagues around the world replaced their national competitions with more competitive and lucrative “super” leagues. But Brazil, the home country of jogo bonito—the “beautiful game”—hasn’t been able to follow suit. Now, however, a potential new league made up of Brazil’s top clubs—which would effectively replace the current top-flight Brazilian league, the Brasileirao—has secured financing and is in the due diligence stage of making it happen, according to people close to the deal. In July, Sportico reported on a U.S.-based private equity investment in the venture, which was said to be between $750...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AdWeek

Young Influentials

From the founders of Asian food brand Omsom to the CEO of Bumble, these young visionaries are bringing people together like never before. These individuals are making an indelible mark in their industries, from ecommerce to entertainment. By Richard Collings. September 20, 2021. Exclusive: Kedon Slovis, Tank Bigsby and Olivia...
ENTERTAINMENT
WGN News

Red Stars manager Rory Dames resigns after 11 years with the club

CHICAGO – When the club has been in the National Women’s Soccer League, he’s been the man to lead them onto the pitch. But just before midnight on Sunday, it was announced that the Chicago Red Stars’ longtime manager would be leaving his position. On Monday afternoon, it became more apparent why he made this […]
CHICAGO, IL
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes have reimagined what hockey fans and a hockey team can look like with a new design and communication, created in partnership with MullenLowe Los Angeles. Shot on location across Arizona, “We Hockey” features real Arizonans from across the spectrum, bringing new and unexpected faces to represent...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy