NBCU Sells Out Telemundo's Major World Cup Sponsorship Spots a Year Ahead

Following the success of the English Premier League, many soccer leagues around the world replaced their national competitions with more competitive and lucrative “super” leagues. But Brazil, the home country of jogo bonito—the “beautiful game”—hasn’t been able to follow suit. Now, however, a potential new league made up of Brazil’s top clubs—which would effectively replace the current top-flight Brazilian league, the Brasileirao—has secured financing and is in the due diligence stage of making it happen, according to people close to the deal. In July, Sportico reported on a U.S.-based private equity investment in the venture, which was said to be between $750...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO