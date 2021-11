Embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick remains at the head of the company and continues to have the backing of the board of directors, which issued a statement earlier this week saying it "remains confident" in his leadership. But now it's facing pressure to take action from a large number of employees, as well as a couple of very important external sources: A report earlier today revealed that Sony Interactive president and CEO Jim Ryan had criticized Activision Blizzard's "deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment" in an internal email, and now a Bloomberg report says Xbox boss Phil Spencer has sent a similar email to Microsoft staff.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO