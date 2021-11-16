Hennessy Invites You to 'Take a Seat' in This Seamless Ad for Its Luxury Blend

Papa Johns has a new look for its logo, graphics, and storefronts. CEO Rob Lynch joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the timing of the rebrand following its ongoing success through the pandemic. Patrons entering revamped locations will notice a lack of menu boards thanks to customer smartphone use and glass panels to allow customers to watch pizzas being made by hand. "Everyone has a menu board in their pocket in the form of their phone," Lynch said. "Eighty percent of our business is ordered digitally, whether it's web-based or our fastest-growing channel being app-based."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO