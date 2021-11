The next LEGO Star Wars mobile game is here. LEGO Star Wars: Castaways will be available for download this week on the Apple Arcade! What makes it different from any other game before is that you are the star! Players will get the unique opportunity to create and customize their own in-game avatar. You can make them look just like you or any other way you like. Throughout the game, you can unlock and collect new pieces to add to your character and give them their own individual personality. With hundreds of different available pieces, no two characters will be the same.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO