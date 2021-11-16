Check net price calculators to get idea of college costs

NEWBERRY — High school students can get an idea of how much it may cost to attend college using a school’s net price calculator, according to KHEAA.

The U.S. Department of Education requires all colleges to have a calculator on their websites.

Online calculators are a useful tool in determining what the estimated costs may be, including scholarships, as well as low-interest loans. It’s important to remember that the calculation is only an estimate, but it can be helpful as students pick the right school for their education

Students and parents must enter information about the student’s academic record and the parents’ finances to get a net price estimate for the cost of attending a trade school, two-year community college or four-year school.

Families should look for the net price, not the net cost.

The net price is how much a family can expect to pay toward a student’s technical or college education, including any loans. The net cost will be lower than the net price because the net cost doesn’t include loans, which have to be repaid.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.