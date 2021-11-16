ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Will There Be a Fourth Movie in the Princess Switch Series? Here's What We Know

By Amanda Prahl
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who would have guessed, back in 2018, that The Princess Switch would turn out to be a full-fledged holiday franchise for Netflix? This year marks the third installment in the series, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Will this be the final movie, or is a fourth installment on the...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Princess Switch
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
romper.com

The Christmas Chronicles Is A Family Movie, But Here's What You Should Know

In Netflix’s original holiday action/adventure, The Christmas Chronicles, Kurt Russell tackles the role of a more modern, rugged, edgy Santa. “Hold on,” you say. “Edgy Santa? Is that a thing? How edgy? Too edgy? Is The Christmas Chronicles appropriate for kids?” Don’t worry: we’re here to help you figure out if this Christmas movie should be added to your holiday lineup.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Is Luke Grimes Married? Here's What We Know About the 'Yellowstone' Star's Wife

Luke Grimes is best known as rugged cowboy Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, but his acting career actually began 15 years ago. Before portraying the youngest Dutton sibling, the 37-year-old actor starred in TV shows and movies, most notably Brothers & Sisters, American Sniper, and the Fifty Shades trilogy. The busy actor has an upcoming role alongside Ellie Kemper in a Netflix rom-com called Happiness for Beginners, based on a Katherine Center novel (we're so here for this!), but what do we know about his off-screen life?
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
purewow.com

There’s a ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff in the Works—Here’s What We Know

Fans of Selling Sunset have more to look forward to than just season four. The series landed a spinoff at Netflix and it’s coming in 2022. The streaming platform officially announced the Orange Country spinoff, called Selling the OC, in a statement on Monday. While there is still no set release date, filming is reportedly already underway.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

When It Comes to the Cast of Power Book II: Ghost, It's Always a Family Affair

Family ties run deep all over the Power universe, and the cast of Power Book II: Ghost have embraced that idea more than any of the Starz shows. Though everyone's families have their own drama and squabbles on the show in season two, everyone in real life is always showing each other love. From the brotherhood between Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq and Gianni Paolo's Brayden to the Tejadas — Mary J. Blige (Monet), Woody McClain (Cane), Daniel Bellomy (Zeke), Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru), and LaToya Tonodeo (Diana) — being bonded together by loyalty, family means everything to this star-studded cast. Ahead of the series's return on Nov. 21, check out some pictures of the cast hanging out on set together and looking fly as ever at the show's red carpet event!
TV SERIES
12tomatoes.com

Here’s What We Know About Squid Game Season 2

Everyone’s Netflix habits are different. But every so often there comes a cultural phenomenon that gets everybody watching the same thing on a streaming site. At the start of the pandemic, it was Tiger King, and now a year later, we have Squid Game. The Korean Netflix drama really took the world by storm when it was released, making a lot of people fans of the show. I include myself in that category and actually binged the entire thing in one weekend because I couldn’t get enough of the show.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

The Countdown For Maluma and J Lo's Rom-Com Is On! Here's What We Know About Marry Me

We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of Marry Me. After the release date was pushed back twice, the rom-com will finally be hitting the big screen this coming February. In the film, Lopez plays musical superstar Katalina "Kat" Valdez who is engaged to Maluma's character Bastian. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Kat finds out that Bastian has been having an affair.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Will There Ever Be A Sequel To The Holiday? Here's What We Know

This year marks the 15th anniversary of "The Holiday," writer/director Nancy Meyers' (mostly) delightful romantic comedy about two women who travel across the world to swap houses around Christmastime and end up falling in love with local men during their trip. Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz play the two central women, while Jack Black and Jude Law both leave quite an impression as their respective love interests. (Black even made our list of the most under-appreciated romantic leading men in movies.)
MOVIES
94.5 PST

Here’s What We Know About Lindsay Lohan’s New Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is finally returning to her classic rom-com territory thanks to Netflix — and we couldn't be more excited. After telling Anderson Cooper in 2019 that she wanted to make a return to acting in the U.S., the former Disney star is officially back on a film set, this time for an untitled romantic comedy project set to hit streaming.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Is the Star of Peace From The Princess Switch 3 the Real Deal? Let's Investigate

The holidays are almost here, and so is another hilarious, dramatically romantic, Christmas-infused The Princess Switch rom-com. The newest installment, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, dropped on Nov. 18, and the continued journey of Queen Margaret of Montenaro, Princess Stacy of Belgravia, and Lady Fiona Pembroke (all played by the multitalented Vanessa Hudgens, thanks to the power of Christmas movie magic) sees the doppelgangers racing to recover the Star of Peace. It's an artifact from the Vatican that once belonged to Saint Nicholas himself that's loaned to the royals for their international Christmas festival. As it gleams in the sunlight, escorted by a cardinal and Italian guards behind the wintery landscape of Scotland (where the movie was filmed), fans may wonder if something as ancient, priceless, and perfect for the crown of a Christmas tree really exists in a world without three Vanessa Hudgenses. Most signs point to no, but other Christmas treasures, including what's really left of old St. Nick, do hold some truth in existence.
RELIGION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy