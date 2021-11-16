Will There Be a Fourth Movie in the Princess Switch Series? Here's What We Know

The holidays are almost here, and so is another hilarious, dramatically romantic, Christmas-infused The Princess Switch rom-com. The newest installment, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, dropped on Nov. 18, and the continued journey of Queen Margaret of Montenaro, Princess Stacy of Belgravia, and Lady Fiona Pembroke (all played by the multitalented Vanessa Hudgens, thanks to the power of Christmas movie magic) sees the doppelgangers racing to recover the Star of Peace. It's an artifact from the Vatican that once belonged to Saint Nicholas himself that's loaned to the royals for their international Christmas festival. As it gleams in the sunlight, escorted by a cardinal and Italian guards behind the wintery landscape of Scotland (where the movie was filmed), fans may wonder if something as ancient, priceless, and perfect for the crown of a Christmas tree really exists in a world without three Vanessa Hudgenses. Most signs point to no, but other Christmas treasures, including what's really left of old St. Nick, do hold some truth in existence.

