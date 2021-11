In 2021, it’s important to acknowledge that Thanksgiving’s history isn’t necessarily one to be celebrated. At Mountain View’s Pear Theatre, playwright Larissa FastHorse brings that fact to life in her new production “The Thanksgiving Play.” The play follows three “woke” white thespians as they put on an elementary school play about the first Thanksgiving—without all the genocide and culturally appropriative missteps. The satirical take brings to light plenty of dark humor on the holiday, while giving the audience a chance to examine what to really give thanks for.

