NBA

Southeast Notes: Hunter, Harrell, Bertans, Beal, Washington

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawks coach Nate McMillan says De’Andre Hunter is “down” about having to miss significant time for the second straight season, but McMillan is optimistic that the third-year forward will return in plenty of time to help the team, writes Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hunter had surgery on his...

www.hoopsrumors.com

hoopsrumors.com

Eastern Notes: Schroder, Maxey, Joe, Bertans

Dennis Schröder signed a one-year contract for the taxpayer mid-level exception in the hopes of building his value. So far, so good. Schröder erupted for 38 points on Friday in the Celtics’ victory over Milwaukee and elicited MVP chants from the home fans, Jared Weiss of The Athletic writes. Schröder is averaging 20.8 PPG and 5.8 APG as a starter.
NBA
Yardbarker

Wizards Notes: Beal, Kuzma, Trades, Towns, Key Stats

The Wizards are off to a surprising start to the season, winning seven of their first 10 games. Let’s take a look at some notes out of Washington:. The Wizards’ 7-3 opening to the season is the franchise’s best start since the 2014-15 season. Washington finished that season with a record of 46-36 and made it to the second round of the playoffs, losing to the Hawks.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Tucker, Kuzma, Avdija, Harrell, Magic

New starting Heat power forward P.J. Tucker has grown comfortable taking on the less-heralded dirty work necessary for contending clubs to thrive, writes Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “If you want recognition, then my job isn’t a job for you,” Tucker said. “I don’t do highlights. I...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Harrell and Kuzma lead Wizards to eighth win

Fueled by a great game from Montrezl Harrell and scoring three-point shooting from Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-94 and push their record to 8-3. The 2021-22 Wizards are now tied for the second best start in franchise history...
NBA
NBC Sports

Harrell was a kicker, punter and discus champion

WASHINGTON -- It all started with a question about hard falls. During his early tenure with the Wizards, Montrezl Harrell has shown a knack for playing through pain. He has hit the deck numerous times, only to eventually pop back up and keep playing. One fall required him to undergo concussion protocol.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wizards Notes: Beal, Harrell, Davis, Injuries

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Beal family at this time. Montrezl Harrell missed Friday’s practice with a migraine, though he’s expected to play on Saturday. Davis Bertans remains out with an ankle injury and coach Wes Unseld Jr. told FortyEightMinutes and other reporters on Friday that the forward is at least a week away from returning.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bradley Beal (bereavement) remains out for Washington Monday

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beal is still away from the team as he deals with the passing of his grandmother. It's unclear when the superstar wing will be able to return. For now, expect Aaron Holiday to remain in the starting lineup alongside Spencer Dinwiddie in the backcourt.
NBA
NBC Sports

Beal played after loss of grandmother

Bradley Beal said he got the news soon after the Wizards' team plane landed in Cleveland on Tuesday. His maternal grandmother had passed away and he had the rest of the night to ponder his options with a game against the Cavaliers set for the following day. He would have to begin the grieving process away from his home and his family.
NBA
KEYT

Dinwiddie, Harrell lead Wizards to their fourth straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell added 20 and the Washington Wizards used a 20-0 first-half run to rout the Orlando Magic 104-92 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and 10 rebounds as Washington improved to 9-3 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. That’s much improved over last season when the Wizards were 3-9 after 12 games. Cole Anthony had 22 points and eight assists for Orlando, which dropped to 1-6 at home.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Montrezl Harrell Was Ready For New Beginning in Washington

Walking into the Drew League in Los Angeles, you might recognize some of the top Southern California-based high school, college and overseas professional basketball talent. Over the years, the league has become one of the top summer pro-ams in the country where players from around the world come to compete against elite competition. Among them, there is always a steady trickling of NBA players, mostly the ones who grew up locally.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Magic final score: Washington has 104-92 win on the road without Beal

The Washington Wizards are now 9-3 after a 104-92 win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night despite not having Bradley Beal due to the death of his grandmother. The first half of the game was all Wizards as they held the Magic to just 28.9 percent shooting and outrebounded them 31-20. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 12 of his 23 points.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Eastern Notes: Hunter, Reddish, Jackson, Strus, Hornets Front Office

With De’Andre Hunter sidelined a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing wrist surgery, the Hawks will naturally rely more on Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish at the wing spot, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Coach Nate McMillan will likely shorten his rotation with Hunter out. Kirschner also notes...
NBA
NBC Sports

Harrell has hilarious take on getting MVP chants

WASHINGTON -- Wizards fans fell in love with Montrezl Harrell so quickly that in his very first home game with the team he received MVP chants at the free throw line. Those chants have continued and they usually take place late in games when the Wizards are ahead. That was...
NBA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal's Status For Washington Wizards Game On Wednesday

The Washington Wizards will have their All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal back in the lineup when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. View the original article to see embedded media. Bradley Beal has missed the last two games for the Washington Wizards (both wins), and will return to the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Avdija dedicates Wizards' win to Beal

WASHINGTON -- After the Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night for their fifth straight victory and to secure their best start to a season in 47 years, Deni Avdija wanted to shout out someone who wasn't there to enjoy the moment with the rest of his teammates.
NBA
defector.com

Please Wait Until After The First Free Throw To Chant “M-V-P” For Montrezl Harrell Of The First-Place Washington Wizards

It was a major topic of discussion across the basketblogosphere when news broke that Montrezl Harrell had been sent to the Wizards in a blockbuster offseason trade: When the Wizards are in first place in the Eastern Conference and have a top-five defense and a better net rating than the Brooklyn Nets, and Harrell is averaging 18 points on 70 percent true shooting as the team’s clear emotional leader, and the Wizards are picking up another hard-fought win despite the absence of Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, and Davis Bertans, when should the crowd start chanting “M-V-P”? All summer and autumn it’s been the case that you can hardly even mention the word “basketball” anywhere in North America without someone stopping you to ask: When does Harrell like to hear those “M-V-P” chants which have for sure been a feature of his NBA career to date, and which will of course be a regular feature of Wizards home games this season?
NBA

