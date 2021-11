This Friday is Disney+ Day and for subscribers to the streaming service it’s going to a big day with lots of cool content dropping online for anybody who just wants to take the day and watch lots of movies and TV. Bu if you already have a busy day planned for November 12, like if you’re going to be spending the day at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, there will actually still be fun to be had as the parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day in their own way.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO