BetaBlocks, a Miami startup that creates online marketplaces for digital assets like NFTs, has plans to scale after securing $1.5 million in seed funding. The startup will use the capital to grow its product and engineering teams in Miami and Brazil, where it recently opened its first international office. Founded in2018, BetaBlocks' platform provides ready-made templates for companies that sell digital art, music, videos and more as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It also allows for the minting and auctioning of those assets.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO