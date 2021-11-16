ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Investigators Believe Kruger Rock Fire Burning In Estes Park Was Ignited By Power Lines

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators believe the quickly-growing Kruger Rock Fire burning in Estes Paek was ignited by power lines. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was first to report the information, confirmed by Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith. In his first...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Air tanker wreckage found near Estes Park; pilot deceased

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The pilot and only occupant of a single engine air tanker that crashed has been found dead, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:49 p.m., the plane crash site was located near the south end of Hermit Park. The air tanker was fighting the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park, Colorado.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

American Red Cross Volunteer Among Estes Park Residents Watching Kruger Rock Fire

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado stepped in to help evacuees in Estes Park. Residents fled their homes Tuesday morning after the Kruger Rock Fire started at around 7 a.m. Red Cross of Northern Colorado has opened an evacuation center to accommodate anyone needing info or other assistance due to the wildfire in Estes Park. Volunteers are standing by to help. Evacuation center is located @ Estes Park Fairgrounds, 1209 Manford Ave, Estes Park, CO. pic.twitter.com/YMJ78jzbfw — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) November 16, 2021 Bill Howell, a Red Cross volunteer, lives in Estes Park. He says the fire is only half of a mile away from his house. He says his neighbors have been evacuated. (credit: CBS) “Evacuees up here in Estes Park are pretty hard core. We’ve been through floods, fire and just about anything but famine. They’re concerned, but most of the people that live in that area are older,” he said. The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Estes Park Event Center in the same complex as the fairgrounds on Manford Avenue.
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Estes Park, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Estes Park, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Estes Park, CO
CBS Denver

‘Immediate And Imminent Danger’: 130+Acre Kruger Rock Fire Threatens Homes In Larimer County And Estes Park

UPDATE: Fire Crews Get 15% Containment On Kruger Rock Fire, Winds Replaced By Cold Temps ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a wildfire called the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park Tuesday morning, and the firefight continued in the afternoon as the fire pushed east towards Highway 36 in high winds. It was estimated at 133 acres in size and is 15% contained as of 6:30 p.m. An issue with power lines sparked the blaze. (credit: Cameron Moran) Mandatory evacuations were initially ordered for homes and businesses in Hermit Park (around Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, just west of...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Chicago

Man Lying On Tracks Struck By CTA Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was lying on the tracks was struck by a CTA train Saturday night, police say. The 50-year-old man was lying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500 block of South Pulaski around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by an approaching train. He suffered abrasions and was initially taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital. It is not clear how the man ended up on the tracks. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
KREX

Reports: Air tanker crash near Kruger Rock Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a single-engine air tanker crash near the vicinity of the Kruger Rock Fire. Emergency medical services are also responding. KREX5’s sister station FOX31 is working to confirm reports from the scene. FOX31’s Michael Konopasek is at the Little Valley and Fish […]
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kruger#Power Lines#Fire Burning#Accident#Cbs4
Denver Post

Kruger Rock fire forces immediate evacuations around Estes Park

A wildfire burning on the south side of Estes Park forced mandatory evacuations Tuesday amid windy and dry conditions. The Kruger Rock fire quickly grew from five to 75 acres on Tuesday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The fire, which may have been started by power lines...
ESTES PARK, CO
99.9 KEKB

Estes Park Colorado Residents Show Closeness of Kruger Rock Wildfire

If you smell smoke today, even as far as Windsor and Greeley, it's because of smoke from a new wildfire that is burning near Estes Park. Just how near? Too near. According to CBS4's Dillon Thomas, investigators think they now know the cause of the wildfire: powerlines. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 11 percent contained and had burned over 115 acres. It also posed a threat to structures in the area, as crews feared the fire could jump US-36.
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Kruger Rock Fire updates for Nov. 17

Editor’s Note: The Collegian will continue to update this story as firefighting efforts progress. Update Nov. 17 at 12:27 p.m. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office downgraded evacuations in some areas along the west side of Highway 36 from mandatory to voluntary, according to an alert from 12:24 p.m. This is for residents and businesses south of Meadowdale Lane to the Boulder County line along the west side of the highway.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Kruger Rock Fire grows just seven acres in 17 hours, now 140 acres burned

As of 7 a.m. this morning, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests joined Larimer County in unified command of the Kruger Rock Fire burning near Estes Park. Yesterday much of the fire growth was on National Forest lands. Under unified command, the Forest Service will provide general fire updates and the County will provide information on evacuations and primary road closures.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
estesparknews.com

Low Temperatures and Snow Slow Kruger Rock Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has provided the following update on the Kruger Rock Fire. On November 16, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m., reports of a single engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park were received. Resources were immediately deployed to search the area. At approximately 9:49 p.m., the plane crash site was located near the south end of Hermit Park. The pilot, and only occupant of the aircraft, did not survive. The investigation into the crash will be led by the FAA and NTSB.
ESTES PARK, CO
KRDO

Residents and businesses evacuate due to Kruger Rock Fire southeast of Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents and businesses due to the 75 acre wildfire off Fish Creek Road in Little Valley. According to 9News, at approximately 7:11 a.m., fire crews responded to the wildfire around Fish Creek and Little Valley near Kruger Rock. There are reports of high winds fueling the wildfire.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Kruger Rock Fire Now Fully Contained Near Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service announced the Kruger Rock Fire burning near Estes Park is now fully contained. The fire sparked on Nov. 16. (credit: CBS) Fire officials say the fire has burned 147 acres. No homes or structures were damaged or destroyed. They believe strong wind on Tuesday knocked over a power line which ignited the fire.
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy