A 20th Anniversary ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Is Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone opened in theaters on November 16, 2001 — 20 years ago today. So today is an especially good day to announce the first-ever Harry Potter cast reunion, which is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day. The show is titled Harry Potter...

Decider

Harry Potter Reunion Special Set at HBO Max: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Set to Return

Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson will also be joined by filmmaker Chris Columbus as they return to Hogwarts for the first time, celebrating the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago today. The retrospective will go in-depth about the making of the movie, as well as celebrate the legacy of the Harry potter film franchise.
ScreenCrush

Everything Announced on Disney+ Day

If you weren’t glued to Twitter all morning on Disney+ Day here is what you missed: Announcements of a couple dozen films and shows all coming to the streaming service in the years ahead. There are Marvel shows about Marvel Zombies and Echo, a revival of the classic ’90s X-Men animated series, a new live-action Pinocchio, TV shows for Tiana and Cars, and the first sneak peek at the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
E! News

Wizarding School Is Back in Session: Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Here's something even Gryffindors and Slytherins can agree on: This reunion is going to be magical. It's been 20 years since the film premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and HBO Max wants to celebrate. On Nov. 16, the streamer announced that in honor of the milestone, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members from all eight films will be returning to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts for the first time, for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
ScreenCrush

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Cast

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to fix it. Adam McKay’s Netflix disaster comedy Don't Look Up follows an astronomy grad student named Kate (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) as they attempt to warn everyone of impending doom — a “planet killer” comet that’s hurtling towards Earth. The only problem? They can't get anyone to take them seriously.
d1softballnews.com

Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
ScreenCrush

TV’s First Spider-Man Wasn’t Asked to Be In ‘No Way Home’

Depending on who you believe and what people you follow on social media, it sure looks like there might be more than one Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. For sure, there are multiple villains from multiple Spider-Man universes, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman. Since that’s the case, it only stands to reason that the previous movie Spider-Men might pop in for a cameo, although Marvel has not confirmed that fact, and the actors who would be involved like Andrew Garfield have all publicly denied it.
ScreenCrush

Marvel To Start Streaming Movies in IMAX on Disney+

One of the benefits of going to see a movie on the big screen these days is the opportunity to watch it in the IMAX format. Automatically, that means a larger screen and more immersive sound, but many movies these days are also shot in IMAX format so that their optimized for that gigantic screen. IMAX screens are taller than other theater screens, and so movies shot in IMAX are taller to match. Typically when a film shot in IMAX plays in a standard theater or then appears later on streaming, the top and bottom of the image is cut off so that it can fit a more traditional aspect ratio.
ScreenCrush

A ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Is in the Works at Paramount Plus

The #2 movie of 1987 — bigger than Beverly Hills Cop II, The Untouchables, Lethal Weapon, Dirty Dancing, and Predator — was Fatal Attraction, an erotic thriller about a woman (Glenn Close) who becomes obsessed with a married man (Michael Douglas) after he breaks off their brief affair. The movie, which was also nominated for six Academy Awards, became one of the pop culture touchstones of the late ’80s, and basically launched the entire erotic thriller genre of that period all by itself. It didn’t really lend itself to a sequel, but there have been a couple of attempts to turn it into a television series in recent years.
Collider

How Writing a Screenplay Helped Emma Thompson Get Through Her Divorce from Kenneth Branagh

Many of us know the agony of divorce. Not as many of us know the agony of a very public divorce. Unfortunately for actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson, a very painful, public divorce is exactly what happened to her. She would eventually heal and even remarry, but only after allowing herself to channel one of the greatest romance writers of all time: Jane Austen. After marrying actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1989, the power couple – then known in the British media as “The Ken & Em show” – rose to meteoric fame after they starred in the romantic thriller Dead Again in 1991, which Branagh directed. As the media obsessed over the couple who would make six movies together, Thompson and Branagh seemed to lose their individual identities. They soon refused to do any interviews together in an effort to preserve their own personal brand. But life can be tough in the spotlight, as a couple or as an individual, and if Hollywood loves anything, it’s building up a famous couple and then bringing them down (Brangelina, anyone?). And that’s exactly what happened to the Ken & Em show.
ScreenCrush

Tatiana Maslany Becomes She-Hulk in Marvel First Look

Remember last year when Tatiana Maslany said in an interview she was not playing the title role in Marvel’s She-Hulk series? (“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” was her exact quote.) Well, it turns out that was a lie.
