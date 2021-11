Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH: In terms of quality of life with the use of CDK4/6 inhibitor in the metastatic setting, studies have looked at the impact of CDK4/6 inhibitor on quality of life in the pivotal clinical trial. This is very important because when we speak to a patient with metastatic breast cancer, we say our goal is 2-fold. We want to prolong your survival, and we want to improve and maintain their quality of life.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO