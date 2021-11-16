ID Verification Platform Trulioo Reports that 87% of Compliance Professionals Say Digital Identity More Important Now Following COVID Outbreak
Following a massive $394M Series D round earlier this year to establish the foundation for greater financial inclusion, international ID verification Fintech Trulioo is “strengthening pathways to create a more inclusive and trust-oriented digital economy,” according to an update shared with CI. With the ability to reliably verify 5...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0