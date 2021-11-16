ID Verification Platform Trulioo Reports that 87% of Compliance Professionals Say Digital Identity More Important Now Following COVID Outbreak

In the past two years, the world experienced a significant shift in how many people work and transact business online. Digital identities used to connect remote workers suddenly became an even greater security target for attackers. Almost overnight, workplace trends from the last several years collided to create a new landscape for access and authentication, as cloud adoption, telecommuting, and the use of personal devices all spiked. Many organizations reacted to their new reality by increasingly focusing on identity as a core element of security to reduce risk, contain costs, and increase productivity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO