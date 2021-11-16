ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

ID Verification Platform Trulioo Reports that 87% of Compliance Professionals Say Digital Identity More Important Now Following COVID Outbreak

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a massive $394M Series D round earlier this year to establish the foundation for greater financial inclusion, international ID verification Fintech Trulioo is “strengthening pathways to create a more inclusive and trust-oriented digital economy,” according to an update shared with CI. With the ability to reliably verify 5...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
biometricupdate.com

Zetes launches mDL, mobile digital ID solution in full compliance with new standard

Mobile driver’s licenses and mobile digital IDs from Zetes have reached availability, in the aftermath of the publication of and in full compliance with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard. The standard was published after six years of collaboration between members of the International Standards Organization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission...
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

First of its kind, compliance software platform: ComplyFly, launches website compliance reporting solution

NEW YORK, November 9, 2021 — ComplyFly announced today that it has officially launched a first of its kind, website compliance reporting and remediation software. Developed as a legal monitoring software, ComplyFly detects missing website compliance requirements and provides specific code level implementation solutions. The software's launch includes compliance implementation for the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and industry specific Privacy Policy Requirements, among others.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Socure lands $450M as the identity verification market heats up

Socure today announced that it raised $450 million as part of an oversubscribed series E round led by Accel and T. Rowe Price, valuing the company at $4.5 billion. Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Flint Capital, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, and Two Sigma Ventures also contributed to the new tranche, which CEO Johnny Ayers says will be put toward technology development; the exploration of markets, particularly in the public sector; and attracting new data science, engineering, and product talent.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Identity Verification Provider Socure Finalizes $450M Round at $4.5B Valuation

the provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, has confirmed its oversubscribed $450M round at a $4.5B valuation from various growth equity and public market investors. Socure achieved a $4.5B valuation only seven months after its $1.3B Series D investment round, on the “back of 500% year-over-year bookings...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Covid#Digital Economy#Fintech#The Champion Of Trust#Champions Of Trust
thepaypers.com

Yoti promotes EasyID for Peer-to-Peer identity verification

UK-based digital identity company Yoti has highlighted the utility of the Post Office EasyID, which gives SMEs a way to verify the identity of the other party. Yoti is highlighting the utility of the Post Office EasyID app in peer-to-peer interactions. In doing so, the company noted that peer-to-peer interactions often carry a higher risk of fraud, if only because those interactions are subject to less scrutiny than interactions with larger businesses in regulated industries, the company relates.
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Moving More Online Tools to New ID Verification Platform

Over the next few weeks the IRS will transition more online applications to a new platform for authenticating user identities, an agency official said Tuesday. Under the new Secure Access Digital Identity program, the IRS partners with third-party service providers, like ID.me, to verify users. The system is already being used for the child tax credit update portal, which helps people manage monthly advance payments of that credit.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Identity Verification Startup Socure Raises $450 Million

Identity verification startup Socure recently raised $450 million dollars in a series E round, bringing the company's valuation to $4.5 billion. Socure says it is now the highest-valued private company in the identity verification space, and that the funds will be used to accelerate its mission to verify 100% of good identities and eliminate identity fraud across all industries. Socure Founder and CEO Johnny Ayers joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Software
helpnetsecurity.com

Socure raises $450M to strengthen its online identity verification solutions

Socure announced its significantly oversubscribed $450M round at a $4.5B valuation from a number of the world’s best growth equity and public market investors. The company achieved a $4.5B valuation just seven months after its $1.3B Series D, on the back of 500% year-over-year bookings growth and nearly $1B of investment demand, earning Socure the highest valuation for any private company in the identity verification space.
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

2021 Trends in Securing Digital Identities: A Survey of IT Security and Identity Professionals

In the past two years, the world experienced a significant shift in how many people work and transact business online. Digital identities used to connect remote workers suddenly became an even greater security target for attackers. Almost overnight, workplace trends from the last several years collided to create a new landscape for access and authentication, as cloud adoption, telecommuting, and the use of personal devices all spiked. Many organizations reacted to their new reality by increasingly focusing on identity as a core element of security to reduce risk, contain costs, and increase productivity.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Foolproof E-Commerce Strategies Crucial in 2021: Forter’s Aaron Begner Explains Why

Over the past two years, a solid e-commerce strategy has proven to be a must for every business, but such a strategy has to be carefully implemented in order to maximize revenue while also minimizing fraud, Forter’s general manager for EMEA Aaron Begner said. Founded in 2013 by some of the founders of PayPal, Forter’s fraud and identity solutions provide decisions that enable merchants to understand at any point in the customer journey who the customer they’re interacting with actually is.
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

Veriscope to Solve FATF Travel Rule-Related Crypto Compliance Issues? Testing Underway

the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to, has commenced operations with Shyft Network, starting with active testing of Veriscope, its decentralized compliance framework and smart contract solution to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Travel Rule. The initiative will assist virtual asset service providers (VASPs) Veriscope links user consent-permissioning...
TRAVEL
crowdfundinsider.com

AI enhanced Credit Decision Solution Provider, Scienaptic AI, Reveals that Federal Credit Union Will Leverage its Platform

The implementation should equip the credit union with improved underwriting capabilities in order to “make stronger, faster credit decisions and strengthen financial options for its members.”. Founded in 1953 with head offices in Laurel, Md., Tower Federal Credit Union has reportedly grown to become one of the largest federal credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dice Insights

Could Unity’s Weta Digital Acquisition Draw More Developers to Platform?

Unity Software, builder of the popular cross-platform game engine, announced the acquisition of digital-effects powerhouse Weta Digital for $1.65 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Unity will make Weta’s ultra-powerful digital creation tools available to creators and developers as part of its broader product portfolio. “The unified tools and...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Online Lending Platform, NewDay, Introduces Instant Access Digital Credit Acct with Flexible Payment Terms

Online lending platform, NewDay, has introduced an instant access digital credit account with flexible repayment terms which are aimed at protecting its business from the competition from Buy Now, Pay Later or BNPL providers. Newpay provides clients with a credit limit of £5,000, which may be used across various online...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Compliance and Risk Solutions Providers ACA Group and Foreside have Joined Forces

Genstar Capital, a private equity firm, invested in Foreside earlier in 2021. Genstar will be the majority owner of the combined business entity “as a result of acquiring a controlling interest in ACA from Starr Investment Holdings, LLC upon completion of the transaction,” the update confirmed. The transaction is “expected to close in the first half of 2022,” the announcement revealed.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK based Financial Services Firm, Just Wealth, Introduces Digital Marketing Package for Advisors

Has reportedly introduced a digital marketing support package for its self-employed advisers. Created by Just Wealth’s in-house marketing team, the digital marketing package offers various lead generation tools. The digital marketing package comes with branded social media profiles, Google My Business profiles as well as compliance-approved social media content. It...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Digital Identity

How Digital ID, Biometrics Solve Marijuana Dispensaries’ Automated Vending Compliance Headaches. Automated vending solutions are the next step in legal cannabis distribution, but they come with a host of legal and compliance-related challenges. In the Digital Identity Tracker, Zane Gilmer, an attorney who represents cannabis-related businesses, speaks about how pairing digital identity and biometrics can help dispensaries ensure legal compliance without sacrificing smoother customer experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Healthcare Fintech PayZen Secures $15M via Series A Round Led by SignalFire

which claims to be a “mission-driven” Fintech addressing healthcare affordability, has announced it completed a $15 million Series A round. SignalFire has reportedly led the Fintech firm’s investment round, along with contributions from Link Ventures and 7wireVentures, as well as existing investors Viola Ventures and Picus Capital, “bringing the total amount raised to $20 million.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy