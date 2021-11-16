ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Agrees to Allow Generic Drug Companies to Make COVID-19 Pill, Waives Royalties

By Ayumi Davis
 6 days ago
The deal allows generic drug companies to make the COVID-19 pill for use in 95 countries, making it available to around 53 percent of the world's...

CBS Boston

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer COVID Booster Shots For All Adults

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The FDA on Friday authorized Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster shots for all adults 18 and older. A few hours later, CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend allowing the booster shots for all, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the advisory committee’s decision to formally expand eligibility. Massachusetts and some other states have already declared that adult residents can get a booster shot if it’s been at least six months since their last Moderna or Pfizer dose, or two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. “This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Pfizer agrees to share recipe for COVID-19 pill

Pfizer has agreed to a licensing deal with the UN's Medicines Patent Pool for its COVID-19 pill — roughly a month after Merck said it licensed its COVID pill with the MPP. Why it matters: These antiviral pills have showed promising results in reducing the severity of infection and preventing death among the unvaccinated, and Pfizer's licensing agreement, combined with Merck's, will allow generic drug companies to cheaply produce the pills for more than 100 low- and middle-income countries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Telegraph

Pfizer grants generic licensing approval for experimental anti-COVID-19 pill

On Tuesday, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced it signed a deal with the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization that allows other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, which could make the treatment available to more than half the world's population. The Geneva-based MPP would gain a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Atlantic

Is Moderna Really Better Than Pfizer—Or Is It Just a Higher Dose?

Way back in February, when COVID-19 vaccines were still largely restricted to the most vulnerable among us, public-health leaders were determined to send a unified message: Don’t worry about the differences among the vaccines. “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them,” Anthony Fauci said on Meet the Press.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters: What to know if you got J&J

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Prevention: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Turns Out 80% Effective

There are all kinds of treatments that turned out effective against the novel coronavirus-produced disease, covid 19. Now, AstraZeneca is making headlines due to its own treatment. AstraZeneca’s treatment is efficient. CNBC revealed that AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment has been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in people who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
