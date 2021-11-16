Pfizer Agrees to Allow Generic Drug Companies to Make COVID-19 Pill, Waives Royalties

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The FDA on Friday authorized Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster shots for all adults 18 and older. A few hours later, CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend allowing the booster shots for all, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the advisory committee’s decision to formally expand eligibility. Massachusetts and some other states have already declared that adult residents can get a booster shot if it’s been at least six months since their last Moderna or Pfizer dose, or two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. “This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter...

