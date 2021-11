a lead investment crowdfunding platform, has announced Republic Local – a vision of bringing securities crowdfunding to main street businesses. Republic Local is said to be an extension of NextSeed, a crowdfunding platform acquired by Republic in late 2020. At that time, Republic said that NextSeed would expand its capabilities with its infrastructure for debt offerings as NextSeed specialized as a bank replacement for smaller firms in need of debt financing. Republic Local is said to be derived from “years of expertise and legal innovation” in providing access to capital for smaller firms.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO