ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Etsy, Spotify, Snapchat and other sites back online after Google Cloud outage

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08in3C_0cyVzs2d00

Sites and services that went offline amid a Google Cloud Platform outage returned to the web Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of outages affecting several sites, including Etsy, Spotify and Snapchat, began to surface around 12:30 p.m. on DownDetector, a site that tracks website and service outages. The downed sites appeared to be coming back online by 1:30 p.m.

Officials with Google said the company began experiencing an issue with its Google Cloud Platform that caused users to encounter 404 error pages while trying to access sites from 9:35 a.m. PST to 10:10 PST. The platform is used by several websites and services.

In an update posted seven minutes later, officials said they believed the issue was “partially resolved.” They were fully resolved by 11:30 a.m. PST.

In Twitter posts, officials with Spotify and Snapchat acknowledged that users were experiencing issues Tuesday. They said issues were resolved around 2:30 p.m. EST.

Officials with the online marketplace Etsy said an outage with the company’s cloud service provider caused issues for users beginning around 12:40 p.m. EST. The issue was resolved and the site back online by 1:30 p.m. EST.

Several other sites and services also appeared to be affected by the Google Cloud Platform issues, including Discord, the Pokemon Go app and Home Depot’s website, according to DownDetector.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk said on Friday that the company's mobile application was coming back online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners from connecting to their cars. Musk was responding to a Tesla owner's tweet, who said that he was experiencing...
BUSINESS
webcenterfairbanks.com

Google Cloud outage resolved, company says

(Gray News) - A Google Cloud outage issue with networking has been resolved for all affected projects, the company said Tuesday. Google Cloud’s outage was reported on its status dashboard Tuesday. It said people may have experienced 404 errors when visiting sites that used its services. The engineering team who...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX59

Most customers back online after massive Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Comcast customers are back online after an hours-long outage this morning. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Central Indiana, affecting internet, TV and phones. FOX59 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions or had to cancel appointments because the internet is down. Doctor Jeffrey Stevens, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKYT 27

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

(Gray News) - A Google Cloud outage appears to be alleviating a bit. Google Cloud’s outage was reported on its status dashboard Tuesday. The engineering team who is investigating the outage said the issue is partially resolved. The number of apps on Downdetector with reported problems has decreased from the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud Platform#Googlecloud#Twitter#Spotify Status#Snapchatters
KSBW.com

XFInity services back online after widespread internet outages: comcast

Comcast told NBC Bay Area late Monday its systems show Xfinity services are starting to come back online following widespread internet outages across the Bay Area. The outages came as an atmospheric river made its way across the region, bringing gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. On the Central...
INTERNET
xda-developers

It’s not just you: Spotify, Discord, Snapchat and others are down right now

It’s always fun when a website or service you use starts to have issues loading, and you have to try to guess if your home internet connection is broken, or if it’s not actually your fault. Today’s string of internet outages definitely isn’t the result of your router not working — Spotify, Discord, Snapchat, and other applications and services are having problems.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Cloud Networking Outage Darkens Websites

Google Cloud is experiencing an outage that is causing websites to display 404 page not found errors. The problem at this time is partially resolved and sites are coming back online. The Google Cloud outage incident took down major websites such as Snapchat, Discord, and Spotify. The issues was specific...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Snapchat, Spotify, Discord and more down as major internet services hit by vast outage

Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken. Read More Snapchat down - update: Spotify among other major sites experiencing Google Cloud problems
INTERNET
The Independent

Snapchat down - update: Spotify among other major sites experiencing Google Cloud problems

Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken.Follow the latest updates live below.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
chromeunboxed.com

How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 19. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
SHOPPING
SPY

Not a Joke: You Can Buy $90 AirPods Right Now at Best Buy

Table of Contents Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Best Deals on AirPods Max Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging This year Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are eagerly competing for early Christmas shoppers, and that means early Black Friday deals like we’ve never seen before. And there’s one deal in particular we’re still having trouble believing — right now you can buy refurbished second-generation AirPods for just $89.99 at Best Buy. Apple recently released the newest generation of its signature wireless earbuds, and the third-generation AirPods are our top pick for the best Christmas...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
MARKETS
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Is Coming: Here’s What to Expect for the Biggest Shopping Day of the Year

Black Friday is happening on November 26 this year, but major stores and sites have already started posting early deals, hoping to catch the number of people still working from home (and thereby with more time to spend online) and people looking to get their holiday shopping don early, to avoid shipping delays or last-minute deadlines. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping, with most saying they’ll get started before Thanksgiving. Top deals this year are expected to include huge savings on 4K Smart TVs,...
SHOPPING
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy