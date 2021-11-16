A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Throughout Drake’s impressive tenure atop the Hip-Hop charts, he’s never shied away from showing love to his hometown of Toronto. And, the Certified Lover Boy’s latest collaboration puts The 6 on full display, bringing together his clothing brand OVO and the city’s NBA championship-winning team the Raptors.
The co-branded collection, made in partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, also features branding from the 1993 blockbuster movie Jurassic Park. The centerpiece of the fall/winter 2021 capsule is a limited-edition, hand-crafted leather varsity jacket created by Jeff Hamilton, which features logos for OVO, the Raptors, and Jurassic Park.
The stunning piece showcases an...
