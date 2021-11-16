ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the 2021 film adaptation of “Dune” miss the mark?

By Phoebe Woofter, Christine Dulion
Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film adaptation of “Dune” has garnered approval from the majority. But despite Hans Zimmer’s dramatic score, the beauty of Arrakis and compelling scenes, some longtime “Dune” fans and “Dune” inductees alike have issues with the film. Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic “Dune” chronicles the life of Paul...

Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel “Dune” has had a huge impact on sci-fi movies. Everything – from “Star Wars” to “Mad Max” to “Blade Runner” to “Alien” – owes a huge debt to the book. Yet, before this year, the story itself hadn’t been given the on-screen adaptation it deserved. David Lynch did a version in the 80s, but it was too David Lynch for anyone’s good.
Dune: Part Two Will Start Filming In 2022

Dune: Part Two will start production on July 18, 2022. The news that cameras will roll on the second part of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi adaptation next summer was confirmed by producer Mary Parent. As reported by The Film Stage's Josh Encinias, Parent revealed the Dune: Part Two production start date...
Dune Film review

Based on the seminal 1965 science fiction novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune is a prototypical space opera that is epic in every sense of the word. Paradoxically, the film employs the iconography of the science fiction genre to tell a story about religion and politics. The film mostly takes place on the arid planet of Arrakis, home to a valuable spice commodity known as melange. The primary political parties at play in the film are the burgeoning influential leaders of House Atreides, their sworn mortal enemies House Harkonnen, and the Freman who are the natives of Arrakis that have been forced to take shelter in makeshift villages underground. The Emperor Padishah who rules above all the houses feels threatened by House Atreides’ growing might. In an attempt to dismantle House Atreides, the Emperor forces House Harkonnen to relinquish control of Arrakis to House Atreides to set them up for commercial failure. The members of House Atreides knowingly must walk into a trap ready to meet their demise.
‘Dune’: Part Two Will Begin Filming Late Next Year

According to multiple sources, the latest box-office hit is scheduled to film its second installment late next year, and set for release in October of 2023. Reporter Josh Encinias confirmed Warner Bros’ definite start date for July 18, 2023, according to a producer whom was present during a screening of Dune.
'Dune' Featurette Reveals How the Sound of the Film Came Before the Visual Effects

In the new featurette edited by Michael Coleman, fans can take a deep dive into how the sound crew created the immersive soundtrack of Dune. Over 28 minutes, we get insight from Director Denis Villeneuve, Recording Mixer Ron Bartlett, Supervising Sound Editor & Sound Designer Theo Green, and Featuring Supervising Sound Editor & Sound Designer Mark Mangini on how they brought the sound of the first installment of an epic saga to life.
Marketing for new film Dune sparks criticism

The newly released film Dune is making waves, both good and bad. Fans are upset that billboards and promo shots highlighting Zendaya don’t match the character’s screen time -- or lack thereof. *****. The sci-fi film Dune, based on a book series, premiered earlier this month and is set in...
Science-fiction film, ‘Dune,’ is an intriguing start to the franchise

Up to the release of “Dune,” I was not familiar with what this film would be about. I never read the original book by Frank Herbert, so I was going in blind, with no idea what world I was going to get thrown into. I knew many of the cast members from other huge blockbuster films, but the world of “Dune” is so grand, I did not know how well the story would all be pieced together. However, even though Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” only covers a portion of the book, it is an immersive adventure that is unique and beautiful from start to finish.
10 Reasons Why “Dune” Is One of The Best Sci-Fi Films of The 21st Century

At last, the spice flows. After a botched release put on hold by the pandemic, Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited epic has finally made its way into every theater worldwide. And like a giant sandworm crawling through Arrakis’ desert, the movie has sent shock waves all around the industry, being instantly embraced by hardcore cinephiles and casual audiences alike. Right now, there’s simply no bigger movie than Dune — a colossal adaptation of a story that’s equal parts a Homeric adventure, political chess game, an allegory of cultural colonialism and an environmental thesis.
A Story Situation: With ‘The French Dispatch,’ Wes Anderson Has Missed the Mark With a Film for the First Time

I’d never met a Wes Anderson film I didn’t like. Bottle Rocket and. are two of the films I most frequently watch; The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel are masterpieces; his stop-motion animation stuff (Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs) is killer. His heretofore least-successful film, in my mind, is The Darjeeling Limited, and I still like it a lot.
What the Dune Movie Didn’t Tell You

It is fair to say that Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune has been a critical and commercial success. A sequel, which will cover the second half of the novel, has already been given the green light. A sizable part of the movie’s success comes from how faithful it is to the source material. After all, Dune is considered one of the greatest sci-fi novels ever written. To think they were qualified to improve on that would have been a phenomenal act of hubris on the part of the screenwriters. For the most part, they avoided that pitfall. That said, the constraints of cinema versus the written word did mean that some of the rich detail packed into Herbert’s surprisingly short novel did not make it onto the screen. Which is where we come in. Dune is set in a speculative distant future in which humanity has spread out to colonise the stars. Sentient life was never discovered, but there are aliens of the animal or flora kind. By the time the story kicks off, humanity is so far removed from Earth that most have forgotten it ever existed and become natives of the new planets they moved to, planets that are often at odds with one another. Caladan, ruled by the Atreides family, and Giedi Prime, home of the Harkonnens, are two such planets. They are both part of a larger empire ruled from the planet Kaitain, from which House Corrino has ruled for some ten thousand years by the time of the movie.
‘Dune’ is great, even if I didn’t want it to be

‘Dune’… ‘Dune’… ‘Dune’. What can I say about ‘Dune’? It is a really good movie, but I wanted to dislike it. Based on the sci-fi book of the same name by Frank Herbert, ‘Dune’ follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who is deemed the future of his people. He must follow a specific journey in order to know how to truly lead his people. He waits as his father shows him the ins and outs of being a ruler.
How Did an Early Cut of 'Dune' Help Chloé Zhao Get 'Eternals' Ready?

Friendships in Hollywood are inspirational. In Hollywood, friendships are what make this town worth it. There are ups and downs, but friends make everything worthwhile. When you're prepping to make a movie or in post, they're the people you assemble to write notes and they're the ones you invite to the premiere as well.
Dune’s sublime cinematography balances a complex plot in the newest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel

Dune's understated aesthetics balance the busy plot beautifully. Condensing a 722 page novel into a single film is a daunting task. If that novel doubles as the first story in an incredibly complex six volume series, it is even more intimidating. This is the exact situation that Denis Villeneuve faces directing the adaptation of Dune. While Villeneuve certainly does a commendable job, the struggle does present itself at times in the movie.
‘Cowboy Bebop’ TV Review: The Live-Action Adaptation Of The Legendary Anime Misses The Mark

Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” has the herculean task of adapting one of the crown jewels of Japanese animation. Based on the anime series by director Shinichirō Watanabe, the new live-action adaptation cherrypicks the greatest hits of the original, while significantly expanding the roles of the supporting characters to the adaptations’ detriment. The area where “Cowboy Bebop” excels is chemistry between the three main leads played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda and how they embody the crew of the spaceship Bebop. When the three cowboys are tackling a bounty, “Cowboy Bebop” soars with quippy one-liners, bloody action, and outrageous foes. Unfortunately, the adaptation has been shot like a superhero movie—littered with obsessive dutch angles, dreary worlds, and poor costume designs. What’s worse is that the most significant new material for the live-action series could be removed entirely.
