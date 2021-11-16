Is Hawkeye Releasing Weekly or All at Once?

“There is a show to be had,” says John Lennon, “once we get over the nervousness.” The idea of a Beatle being nervous about a performance is almost inconceivable. But this tiny moment is typical of the casually revelatory nature of Peter Jackson’s startling three-part series on the making of the final Beatles album, Let It Be. With the help of footage rescued from a vault, the films pull off a seemingly impossible trick: rescuing the Beatles from their customary position, frozen at the peak of the pop canon, and repositioning them as a flesh-and-blood working band. Watching them interact – occasionally irritably but often with good humour – feels as close as we’ll ever come to deciphering their magic.
