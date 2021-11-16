Is Hawkeye Releasing Weekly or All at Once?

No matter how integral a character is to a franchise, it is always a risky strategy for an actor to tell a big studio to recast them if their planned shooting schedule doesn’t allow them enough family time, but it seems that was exactly how Jeremy Renner approached his Marvel negotiations when his demanding role of Hawkeye saw him constantly flying back and forth to be able to see his daughter. While it all turned out well enough for Renner, whose new Hawkeye series premieres this Wednesday on Disney+, there was always a chance it could have gone horribly wrong.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO