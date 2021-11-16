ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman whose husband sued to get her ivermectin dies from COVID

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla (AP) — A Florida teacher hospitalized with COVID-19 has died after her husband unsuccessfully sued to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin, a drug popular among some skeptics of accepted coronavirus treatments despite a lack of studies proving its effectiveness.

Tamara Drock’s husband told the Palm Beach Post that she died on Friday, 12 weeks after being admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Doctor suspended for ‘dangerous misinformation’ on COVID

Ryan Drock sued trying to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug approved to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. The FDA has not approved the drug as a COVID treatment.

A judge said it would be dangerous to allow judges to overturn doctors’ decisions.

The Post says the hospital system did not immediately respond to its requests for comment.

