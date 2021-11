The holiday season is in full swing, and one of the South Valley's beloved Christmas parades is returning for its 75th year.

Community floats and marching bands will fill the streets of downtown Visalia for the Candy Cane Lane Parade on Monday, November 29.

Last year, officials canceled the parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Candy Cane Lane Parade starts at 6:30 pm.

