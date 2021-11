MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inside the ring, it seemed like “Iron” Mike Tyson had steel in his gloves. He became the youngest heavyweight champ ever with 44 of his 58 fights ending by knockout. He once infamously said, “It’s just my nature to reach for you and take your heart, your spleen, your blood, and your liver.” But, now, 55, Mike Tyson seems to be all heart. The fighter is now on a mission to provide peace of mind to anyone willing to listen. “My mind was blown away with psychedelics and I just wanted the world to know what I experienced,” Tyson told...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO