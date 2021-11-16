ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Aging Gracefully: attitude of gratitude

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year, there’s an emphasis on expressing gratitude. For our senior loved ones, it may be challenging...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Worthington Daily Globe

Column: The season of gratitude

“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” 1 Chronicles 16:34. Every year, it seems, the Halloween decorations and festivities start a little bit earlier. The same is true for Christmas. Each year the Christmas movies, festivities and sales start a little earlier. While I...
WORTHINGTON, MN
doralfamilyjournal.com

Gratitude: A Personal Look at Adversities

Challenges and gratitude do not seem to walk hand in hand. Fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and even pain often best describe difficult situations, and it is likely that more than one person has experienced all of these feelings at the same time after living through a pandemic for more than a year and a half.
PUBLIC HEALTH
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Gratitude and the path ahead

Our hearts are overfilled with gratitude. On Nov. 2, we asked the Shakopee community to tell us which path our school district should take to move forward: approve an operating levy for the next 10 years, or make an additional $5 million in budget cuts for the 2023-24 school year, and every two years after that.
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Lip of Relationship

She is a qualified wife at home and has a lover outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 44 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for several years. However, since I got married, I have regretted it very much. I didn’t want to get married. I am not willing to be a housewife at home. It's not what I want. If I stay at home every day, I might go crazy.
Spotlight News

Young Minds Think Alike

MENANDS – Eric Luper did not like reading when he was 10 years old. Now he taps those memories of dislike to motivate him to write books that help 10-year-olds gain the confidence, the curiosity, and the sense of exploration that was missing in his early literary life. His newly released and high-intensity novel for […]
MENANDS, NY
ABC 4

Gratitude isn’t just for Thanksgiving

Even though Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, expressing gratitude can be done all year round. Motivational speaker, Ganel Lyn Condie, is here today teaching viewers the benefits of practicing gratitude every day. Condie emphasizes how important it is to be grateful and it can even switch your emotions....
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Self-Sabotage in Relationships?

Self-sabotaging can be a common reason relationships don’t work out. Sometimes one person in the relationship engages in this behavior, but it can also be both. Could this be a reason why your relationships haven’t worked out or perhaps why your current one is failing? People often choose perhaps subconsciously to end a relationship by sabotaging it. The movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” portrays an extreme example of how one could do it on purpose. You may have found yourself doing or saying things that you know will end a relationship; sometimes we knowingly make these choices but often we don’t recognize the behavior until later or it is pointed out to us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
steamykitchen.com

Giving Gratitude to Yourself

Here is your reminder to go drink a big glass of water, take a deep breath of fresh air and remind yourself of how incredible you are!. It was on my heart today to share a brief reminder to us all to remember who we are and all of the great things (big and small) that we do on a daily basis.
LIFESTYLE
APG of Wisconsin

Finding gratitude in the face of challenges

This year has continued to offer its challenges. Just this past week, three people our family knew passed of COVID-19, plus several others that were friends of friends. Through the continued pandemic, we’ve faced off with loneliness, frustration, anguish and betrayal. We’ve longed for light at the end of the tunnel, keeping our focus on each new day, one foot in front of the other.
SOCIETY
sonomacountygazette.com

Gratitude rains down in Occidental

Greetings everybody, I hope y’all made it through the big storm relatively unscathed. I had to clear one tree from blocking my road, and am currently typing this to the steady thrum of my generator in the background. It was actually quite fun to get all geared up for a neighborhood benefit purpose, and yes I did stomp in a couple of puddles (small ponds almost) while I was out there. I am grateful to think that this year’s fire season is behind us, and hopeful that we have plenty more rain in our near future. While we can all breathe a momentary sigh of relief, please continue to conserve water and prepare for fire because quite literally our lives may depend on it as we trod on into the unknowns of climate changed.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
who13.com

Building Better Holidays: Easter Seals Iowa

Affinity Credit Union is Building Better Holidays this season. It’s celebrating six charities over six weeks. See how Affinity’s Chief Operating Officer Andrea Dose surprises Easter Seals Iowa!. You can learn more about Easter Seals Iowa at easterseals.com/ia. Learn more about Affinity Credit Union at affinitycuia.org.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Organization supports people going through cancer treatment

Can Do Cancer is a non-profit organization working to improve the lives of patients with breast cancer undergoing chemotherapy in Central Iowa. President and Founder Molly Zaver and Board Member Dayna Carpenter join us now to share Can Do Cancer’s mission. You can learn more at candocancer.org.
CANCER
MIX 94.9

New London’s Get Grateful Coffee Encourages Attitude of Gratitude

A new Central Minnesota-based coffee roastery is adding a touch of gratitude to your morning routine. On Monday, Get Grateful Coffee Co. officially launched to the world. The brainchild of Brady Lindquist of New London, the idea was born a couple years ago during a trip to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Surrounded by the peace and stillness of breathtaking Rockie Mountains, Lindquist found himself reflecting on the significance of gratitude. Counting one's blessings, it's been said, can have a huge impact on improving overall mental health and wellness. So why not promote gratitude? Lindquist decided to pair the idea of gratitude with one of his other passions -- good coffee. The idea for Get Grateful Coffee Co. was born.
NEW LONDON, MN
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Just for today, let's embrace an attitude of happiness, gratitude and better perspective

Thanksgiving Day is an excellent reminder that we have so many blessings in our lives. But the truth is that we ought to be practicing thanksgiving every day of the year!. Maybe it would be better to celebrate a “Thankless Day” once a year. Then, everyone would have permission to whine and complain for an entire day and eat day-old cold pizza and moan and groan.
LIFESTYLE
who13.com

NCMIC Cares: Children’s Cancer Connection

NCMIC is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. NCMIC Director of IT Operations Keith Muhlbauer shares his involvement with Children’s Cancer Connection. Jennifer Hines shares Children’s Cancer Connection’s mission and how you can support the organization this holiday season. To volunteer or donate, visit childrenscancerconnection.org. You can learn more...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy