Aging Gracefully: attitude of gratitude

Greetings everybody, I hope y’all made it through the big storm relatively unscathed. I had to clear one tree from blocking my road, and am currently typing this to the steady thrum of my generator in the background. It was actually quite fun to get all geared up for a neighborhood benefit purpose, and yes I did stomp in a couple of puddles (small ponds almost) while I was out there. I am grateful to think that this year’s fire season is behind us, and hopeful that we have plenty more rain in our near future. While we can all breathe a momentary sigh of relief, please continue to conserve water and prepare for fire because quite literally our lives may depend on it as we trod on into the unknowns of climate changed.

OCCIDENTAL, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO