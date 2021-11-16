ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day performing during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Green Day are performing during the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day event taking place February 10-12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ahead of the...

On Location and Bud Light have announced the 2022 lineup for the Super Bowl LVI Music Fest. Taking place on February 10th–12th at Los Angeles, CA’s STAPLES Center, this three-night music event will host an all-star cast of musicians and precedes Super Bowl LVI across town at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13th.
