Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day performing during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

The American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Hosted by Cardi B, the star-studded awards show featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Diplo was on DJ duty for the ceremony.
Rodrigo and the Weeknd led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nominations. The show’s winners are voted on...
