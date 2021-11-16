ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Derek Hough Tests Positive for Breakthrough Case of COVID-19 Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale: ‘I Feel Strong’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuHwy_0cyVsp4Z00
Derek Hough ABC/Eric McCandless

Pushing through. Derek Hough has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Dancing With the Stars’ season 30 finale.

“Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” the 36-year-old dancer shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 16. “I just found out and I feel OK. I feel strong.”

Hough, who has been a judge on the ABC dance competition since season 29 in 2020, explained that he is “taking advice from medical professionals to get better as fast as [he] can.” He is also currently in quarantine to prevent spreading the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMBVD_0cyVsp4Z00
Derek Hough Courtesy of Derek Hough/Instagram

“I’ll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what’s going on,” the Utah native assured his fans. “But I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe.”

Hough didn’t comment on his status for next week’s Dancing With the Stars finale or whether anyone else on the show has been affected. He did, however, give fans an update on his No Limit residency in Las Vegas.

“This week’s shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I’ll announce the new dates shortly!” he captioned his Tuesday Instagram video. “Sharing some news 🙏🏼❤️.”

The Nashville alum isn’t the first member of the DWTS family to test positive for COVID-19 this season, both Cheryl Burke and her dance partner Cody Rigsby came down with the illness earlier this year.

Burke, 37, confirmed she had tested positive on September 27, days before Rigsby shared his positive diagnosis. As a result, the duo performed their Britney Spears-themed jazz number virtually from their own homes during the October 4 show.

The pair reunited in person on October 9 after both receiving negative COVID-19 tests and completing their quarantine time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qx4nM_0cyVsp4Z00
Carrie Ann Inabla, Len Goldman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Toniolo. ABC/Eric McCandless

“Grateful that we’re healthy, thank you guys for all of the support over the past week and a half or 10 days, it’s been truly an emotional roller-coaster,” Burke wrote via Instagram ahead of her return to the ballroom in October. (One month later, they were named one of four teams that made it to the season 30 finale.)

Hough, for his part, has been going back and forth from Los Angeles to Las Vegas since late September when his No Limit residency kicked off. He flew in from the desert just hours before he had to judge the Monday, November 15, semifinal for DWTS.

“I barely made it in time to judge,” he captioned a TikTok video on Monday, showing him running into his dressing room out of breath before the show.

His act, which features his girlfriend Hayley Erbert as one of the dancers, runs through November 21 at the Venetian Resort.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She “Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure”

Cheryl Burke is one of my favorite pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars. But she has also shared her dancing knowledge on other reality shows. In 2017, Cheryl stepped in to replace Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms. Cheryl’s concern for the young dancers was evident from the jump. “A lot of the girls […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She “Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
womansday.com

Derek Hough Confronted 'Dancing With the Stars' About Controversial Len Goodman Rule

If you're confused as to why Len Goodman gets the final say about who goes home on Dancing With the Stars, you're note alone — in fact, Derek Hough is on your side. In recent years, the ABC dance competition show has come under fire for becoming a "popularity contest" and rewarding the least-talented dancers for earning the most fan votes. Trying to address these concerns, the show has changed things up to allow judges Len, Derek and Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to save one of the bottom couples each week. The only thing is, because there's an even number of judges, if Bruno, Carrie Ann or Derek don't all agree, it falls on Len to make the final call.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Derek Hough
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Was 'Pretty Surprised' By One Celebrity Dancer (Exclusive)

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough thinks it's "anybody's game" when it comes to walking away with the Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy, but he has been particularly surprised at one celebrity dancer's prowess on the dance floor. Talking with PopCulture.com ahead of Monday's episode of the ABC dance competition, Hough revealed that while YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli "wasn't on the radar" for him pre-season, he's been pleasantly surprised by her dances with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Latest Elimination Leaves A Couple Who Fans Can't Believe Made It This Far

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 episode “Janet Jackson Night.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars delivered one of its best nights yet with an episode dedicated to the music and legacy of Janet Jackson, which served as a fitting soundtrack for an especially dramatic night of the ABC series. Two couples were eliminated in order to solidify Season 30’s semifinals, and, as usual, there was controversy. This is especially true in the case of Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke, who some fans still can’t believe made it this far.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Recap: A Frontrunner Is Eliminated & Another Pair Is Sent Home In Shocking Double Elimination

The competition is tougher than ever! Janet Jackson Night on ‘DWTS’ brought out some of the best performances yet, but the night ended with a shocking double elimination. Janet Jackson Night begins with a video message from Janet Jackson herself. She tells Tyra Banks that it’s “great” she’s being honored on Dancing With the Stars. “I love all styles, all types of dance. It’s a way to express yourself,” she says from London.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Covid 19#Dancing With The Stars#Covid
TVShowsAce

Carrie Ann Inaba Reportedly Self-Isolating After ‘DWTS’ Monday Night

As we previously noted, Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough is positive for COVID-19. This means he will likely miss the season finale on Monday night, but that’s not why many people are concerned. We aren’t yet sure how many people Derek unintentionally spread the virus to. Fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba is reportedly self-isolating out of an abundance of caution.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
My Clallam County

“Fully vaccinated” 'Dancing with the Stars' judge Derek Hough says he has COVID-19

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Hough, 36, announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, telling his followers in a video: “I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I have just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: Derek Hough through the years

Photos: Derek Hough through the years Here are some memorable photos of dancer and TV personality Derek Hough through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy