According to reports, Wendy Williams’ may not be returning to her show as she is reportedly confined to a wheelchair and showing early signs of dementia. The Ricky Smiley Morning show reports that Wendy has lost “all blood circulation to her legs and to her feet.” The morning show discussed how the talk show host recently lost her mom, her public divorce from her estranged husband and battle with drug and alcoholism which may have contributed to her demise.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO